François-Louis Vuitton embarks on a ‘wine romance’ worthy of his famous family name

With a taste for quality viticulture, François-Louis Vuitton collaborates with some of the world’s top winemakers for a collection that is as exclusive as his famous lineage suggests.

Living well comes naturally to François-Louis Vuitton. As the great- great-grandson of Louis Vuitton, luxury is in his DNA. His passion for wine, on the other hand, began decades ago in Bordeaux, where he spent countless weekends exploring the vineyards, speaking to field workers, and learning about viticulture from those closest to it. Wine tastings with friends and family happened frequently at his homes in Paris and Bordeaux, and as his fascination with fine wines grew, François- Louis decided he wanted to get more involved in the process.

The concept he envisioned was unheard of: a private collection created around his tastes and preferences by some of the leading châteaux in Bordeaux. The first people he presented his idea to were Patrick and Jacques Bouey of Maison Bouey, one of the region’s best-known négociants. Intrigued, the brothers arranged meetings with the owners of some of Bordeaux’s top winemakers.

GREGOIRE ZIMMERMANN. Vuitton headed to some of his favorite wineries to negotiate the one-of-a-kind collection.

The first property François-Louis visited was Château La Gaffelière, a grand cru classé in Saint-Émilion. The owner, Comte Léo de Malet Roquefort, agreed to the idea at once.

“Léo de Malet Roquefort knew from the get-go that I was not doing it for the money...I was doing it because I am passionate,” said François-Louis. “Léo also knew I came from the Vuitton family, and that...anything related to us is going to be very high end. The collection would not jeopardize the Château La Gaffelière name.”

A LABEL OF LOVE

Bottles from the collection are presented in elegant packaging.

Swayed by François-Louis’s enthusiasm and confident in his understanding of quality, other winemakers quickly came onboard. Today, François-Louis’s collection showcases nine prominent châteaux, all working with François-Louis to create special wines. It is still the only collection of its kind and is available at a small number of retailers around the world.

“The magic of the collection is that you have most of Bordeaux’s best-known appellations represented,” said François-Louis.

Most of the collection’s nine wines are available at Sunset Corners Wines & Liquors in South Miami and The Golden Hog in Key Biscayne. You can buy your favorites individually or purchase the coveted Black Box, a set of six wines presented in a limited-edition wooden case. François-Louis is currently in discussions with select local restaurants to carry his wines in 2021.

THE COLLECTION

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU LAFAURIE-PEYRAGUEY 2010 (Sauternes First Grand Cru Classé)

Honey and verbena enhance a roasted nose, with citrus and anise on the palate and apricot and almond flavors. $125

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU MALARTIC-LAGRAVIÈRE 2015 (Pessac-Léognan Grand Cru Classé)

This red is dark and rich, with ripe tannins and flavors of well-extracted fruit. $125.

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU LASCOMBES 2014 (Margaux Grand Cru Classé)

Notes of black currant and spice, fruity aromas, and a long finish characterize this dark red. $165.

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU DAUZAC 2015 (Margaux)

This wine’s elegant mouthfeel complements its balance of rich tannins and fruity flavors. $125.

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU LÉOVILLE-POYFERRÉ 2015 (Saint-Julien Grand Cru Classé)

A nose of black fruits, olives, and earth make this savory, intense wine elegant and unforgettable. $195.

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU LA GAFFELIÈRE 2015 (Saint-Émilion First Grand Cru Classé)

A full-bodied red with chewy tannins, a fresh finish, and hints of walnut, chocolate, and plum. $125.

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU FAUGÈRES 2014 (Grand Cru Classé de Saint-Émilion)

This purple wine unveils a bouquet of graphite, black currant, cherry, and raspberry. $125.

CUVÉE PRIVÉE DU CHÂTEAU BEAUREGARD 2016 (Pomerol)

Slight hints of spice and oak make up this wine’s bouquet; the palate reveals silky well-ripened tannins. $125.

Want to elevate your next at-home tasting? François-Louis says deciding which wines to showcase is more about the mood and ambiance of your gathering, but he and his wife have a soft spot for this match:

Blend Roquefort blue cheese with salted butter.

Add 10 drops of Armagnac, mix well and refrigerate.

Serve on toast points while sipping his Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey Sauternes.