Heat things up this winter with these devilishly tempting red and black looks

By Claudia Miyar

Get in touch with your wild side with sinfully luxe looks in the season's most tempting color combination: red and black. Above, a recent runway look from Alexander McQueen.
January 6, 2021

Surrender to winter’s most tempting proposal: dramatically different red and black neutrals on skin-grazing leather, seductive vinyl and edgy studded pieces.



Black leather suit jacket with silver tone studs, $3,650. Balmain at Bal Harbour Shops. 9700 Collins Avenue; 305-397-8152.

Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton X Limited Edition Available Only at MAYORS, $25,000. Mayors Jewelers at Shops at Merrick Park. 342 San Lorenzo Avenue #1000; 305-446-1233.

Skinny jeans in red vinyl denim, $850. Saint Laurent. 149 NorthEast 40th Street, Design District; 305-704-4144.

Chili Pepper patent leather sandals, $795. Giuseppe Zanotti at Brickell City Centre; 701 South Miami Avenue #115; 786-482-2986.

Balenciaga Hourglass XS Croc-effect leather bag, $1,890. Available at Moda Operandi.

The Kooples Chain belt leather shorts, $428. Saks Fifth Avenue at Bal Harbour Shops. 9700 Collins Avenue; 305-865-1100.

Rockstud calfskin double-strap bracelet, $295. Valentino. 140 Northeast 39th Street, Design District; 305-639-8851.

Zap belt, $415. Isabel Marant. 175 Northeast 40th Street, Design District; 305-576-7180.

