This “Million Dollar Listing Miami” star sells the luxury lifestyle — and he knows how to live it, too

Local top realtor Chad Carroll lives a life that’s as luxurious as the lavish South Florida homes he sells. Read below for more on his 305 style.

The president of The Carroll Group at renowned real estate firm Compass and the star of “Million Dollar Listing Miami,” Carroll not only sells the luxury lifestyle, but he knows how to live it, too. Scroll down for a look at a few of this stylish Miami man’s favorite things including local dishes, a classic timepiece and the ultimate sidekick to help him live his best life of luxe.

Bourbon Steak Miami.

THE DINNER SPOT

“Bourbon Steak Miami is a great steakhouse close to where I live; it’s very convenient when I have clients in town. We like to go there, have a cocktail, nice steak, and they always have fantastic service.” Bourbon Steak Miami, 19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura; 786-279-6600; bourbonsteakmia.com.







Don Julio 1942.

THE SIP

“I’m definitely a tequila guy. If you come to my house, I probably always have 50 different types. Don Julio is one of my favorites, as well as Casamigos. But Don Julio is definitely our go-to.” $149.99. Don Julio 1942, Total Wine, 1139 Fifth Street, Miami Beach; 786-276-6545; totalwine.com.

Carolina Herrera CH for Men.

THE SCENT

“CH Men is something I’ve been wearing for a while. I wear what my fiancée buys me and what she likes. It’s important to always smell good: Dress well, smell good, and put yourself together nicely.” CH Carolina Herrera at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour; 305-864-0042; carolinaherrera.com.







Max, the adorable and photogenic French Bulldog.

THE SIDEKICK

“My French Bulldog Max is the office celebrity. Everyone fights over who will get to give him the next belly rub and he has free reign to roam around to say hi to all of his office friends. He also stars in a lot of our listing video shoots and loves the attention.”







Louis Vuitton.

THE SHOES

“I have about 10 or 15 different pairs of these shoes and they’re super comfortable and a great everyday shoe.” $970. Louis Vuitton Monte Carlo Moccasin, Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland, 7687 North Kendall Drive, Miami; 305-666-2938; us.louisvuitton.com.

Highborne Cay, Bahamas.





THE ESCAPE

“The Bahamas is in our backyard basically in Miami — it’s so close but yet you feel like you’re so far away. It’s really an amazing experience. Very low key, the water is crystal clear blue. It’s a remote place where I can go and unwind. Highbourne Cay, Exuma, Bahamas; highbournecaybahamas.com.







Royal Oak Self Winding Watch by Audemars Piguet.

THE TIMEPIECE

“I’m selling the luxury lifestyle and I also like that type of lifestyle for myself as well. This Audemars Piguet watch would be my go-to.” $50,500. Royal Oak Self Winding Watch, Audemars Piguet at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour; 305-864-6776; audemarspiguet.com.







Sunseeker

THE BOAT

“Boating is a very big part of my lifestyle — work and personal. I love to show clients property on the water. The Sunseeker Manhattan 52 is a great boat that we can use locally, but also we love to go to the Bahamas.” Nautikos, 2640 South Bayshore Drive, Suite 106, Miami; 305-856-4050; sunseeker.com.