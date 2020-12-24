Beauty items that broke through in a big way in 2020

Give yourself the gift of one or more of our favorite beauty must-haves of the year, starting 2021 in the most beautiful of ways.

In a year that could use a makeover, we present our top 20 favorite tried and true (and tested!) items to close out 2020 in a gorgeous way.

Natura Bisse’s C+C Vitamin Sheer Fluid.

Quickie Miracle

Just a pea sized drop of Natura Bissé’s C+C Vitamin Sheer Fluid massaged into your skin hydrates and creates an illusion of photo-perfect skin. naturabisse.com













Maison Sybarite Paris.

Fragrance

Alcohol free, natural and vegan, the master perfumer Antoine Lie created a bottle of Maison Sybarite Paris that fits in your carry-on. The Amber Gaze scent is as dreamy as it sounds. us.maison-sybarite.com













Madame Lemy.

Deodorant

Madame Lemy’s aluminum free product comes in the most wildly fabulous old-fashioned packaging and equally classic options in lavender, rose, lemon or lime. madamelemy.com













IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better foundation.

Foundation

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better foundation provides perfect, lightweight coverage and is available in 40 shades. The added vitamins E & B5 are a huge beauty bonus. Itcosmetics.com













Miami Beach Bum.

Bum Crème

If you have any blemishes on your, er, lower backside areas, smooth on this cream by The Miami Beach Bum and say goodbye to the kind of bumps you’d rather do without. miamibeachbum.com













Mademoiselle Provence.

Body Cream

Sweet yet nutty, Mademoiselle Provence’s clean and affordable product makes you feel as if you are in Provence, with very supple skin. Target.com













Nails INC. London.

Nail Polish

Who wants to deal with smudging your polish right after you exit the salon? Not us. Nails INC. London’s speedy gloss dries in 45 seconds and lasts a long time, sans chipping. nailsinc.com













Rouge Hermès.

Lipstick

Worth the splurge, the orange packaging presented by Rouge Hermès is as pretty as the pout it provides in any season. Merci, Hermès! Hermes.com













Nuele Hair Serum.

Hair Serum

Just three drops of Nuele massaged from your roots to the tips of your mane repairs any damage! Try it and fight us on this. nuelehair.com













Philip Kingsley lightweight leave-in-conditioner.

Spray Conditioner

Philip Kingsley offers a lightweight leave-in-conditioner that also protects your hair against the sun and heat styling tools. Spray, brush and go! Blue Mercury, Coconut Grove













Cuerpa’s Rose de Cristal lip polish.

Lip Scrub

Cuerpa’s Rose de Cristal lip polish is pink pot of paradise that keeps lips kissable and perfectly smooth. cuerpa.com



















Arash Moallemi. Gee Beauty brush.

Brushes

To be clear, it’s this beauty editor’s opinion that GEE Beauty sells the best makeup brushes on the market, hands down. That’s all. Gee Beauty, Miami Beach.



















Augustinus Bader cream cleansing gel.

Face Wash

Augustinus Bader cream cleansing gel removes all of the environmental residue from your face in one wash and is just as effective and gentle on skin with sensitivities. augustinusbader.com

























Face Scrub

The tiny granules in Georgette Klinger’s super-fine Bamboo Exfoliation Scrub provide the perfect exfoliation for instantly glowing, even skin. georgetteklinger.com

























8th Sense line by Elchim hair dryer.

Hair Tool

The 8th Sense line by Elchim (made in Italy) just launched the top-notch RUN Lily Rose Limited Edition blow dryer that you can even monogram, for an extra personal touch. elchim.com













Cooluli mini fridge.

Accessory

Like food, beauty products last longer and stay fresh in the cold (just not anything with oils, which can freeze). Fill the Cooluli fridge with under eye cream or even sunblock, and apply for instant rejuvenation. cooluli.com



















La Prairie Cellular UV Protection Veil.

Sunblock

True to its name, La Prairie Cellular UV Protection Veil protects your face with a non-greasy formula that provides all-too-necessary SPF 50. Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops



















Blank white cosmetic tube isolated on white background obewon/Getty Images/iStockphoto. Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream.

Hair Removal

Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream is 4-minute solution to shaving and sometimes painful waxing. Apply, let it sit for 5 minutes and wipe away unwanted fringe. nads.com



















Face Oil

With serious benefits from the coffee berry, grapeseed, pomegranate, almond oil and more, CascaraBerry Superfruit Face Oil packs in lots of skin nutrition in a small bottle. cascarabeauty.com



















Julien Farel’s restore shampoo.

Shampoo

Julien Farel’s restore shampoo is loaded a slew of hi-tech ingredients like with hyaluronic acid, echinacea stem cells, and resveratrol, promoting follicle strength and antioxidant protection. Believe the science. julienfarel.com