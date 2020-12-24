Miami Herald Logo
Beauty items that broke through in a big way in 2020

By Erin Michelle Newberg

Give yourself the gift of one or more of our favorite beauty must-haves of the year, starting 2021 in the most beautiful of ways.
December 25, 2020

In a year that could use a makeover, we present our top 20 favorite tried and true (and tested!) items to close out 2020 in a gorgeous way.

01 NB_C+C VITAMIN_SHEER FLUID 31A239.jpg
Natura Bisse’s C+C Vitamin Sheer Fluid.


Quickie Miracle

Just a pea sized drop of Natura Bissé’s C+C Vitamin Sheer Fluid massaged into your skin hydrates and creates an illusion of photo-perfect skin. naturabisse.com





02 MaisonSybariteBottle.JPG
Maison Sybarite Paris.


Fragrance

Alcohol free, natural and vegan, the master perfumer Antoine Lie created a bottle of Maison Sybarite Paris that fits in your carry-on. The Amber Gaze scent is as dreamy as it sounds. us.maison-sybarite.com





03 MDLM01_Launch_040.jpg
Madame Lemy.


Deodorant

Madame Lemy’s aluminum free product comes in the most wildly fabulous old-fashioned packaging and equally classic options in lavender, rose, lemon or lime. madamelemy.com





04 YSBB_Foundation_Campaign_Combined_Shot_Product2_Base_Focused_30_Medium Cool_RGB_R1.jpg
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better foundation.


Foundation

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better foundation provides perfect, lightweight coverage and is available in 40 shades. The added vitamins E & B5 are a huge beauty bonus. Itcosmetics.com





05 Mint3.jpg
Miami Beach Bum.


Bum Crème

If you have any blemishes on your, er, lower backside areas, smooth on this cream by The Miami Beach Bum and say goodbye to the kind of bumps you’d rather do without. miamibeachbum.com





06 Sweet Almond Body Lotion.jpg
Mademoiselle Provence.


Body Cream

Sweet yet nutty, Mademoiselle Provence’s clean and affordable product makes you feel as if you are in Provence, with very supple skin. Target.com





07 NAILSINC_SPEEDYPOLISH_PACKSHOT_NOBADDAYSINNOTTINGHILL_BOTTLE.png
Nails INC. London.


Nail Polish

Who wants to deal with smudging your polish right after you exit the salon? Not us. Nails INC. London’s speedy gloss dries in 45 seconds and lasts a long time, sans chipping. nailsinc.com





08 Rouge Hermes - Limited edition FW 20 Studio des fleurs.jpg
Rouge Hermès.


Lipstick

Worth the splurge, the orange packaging presented by Rouge Hermès is as pretty as the pout it provides in any season. Merci, Hermès! Hermes.com





09 GroupHeroFinal.png
Nuele Hair Serum.


Hair Serum

Just three drops of Nuele massaged from your roots to the tips of your mane repairs any damage! Try it and fight us on this. nuelehair.com





Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 3.51.49 PM.png
Philip Kingsley lightweight leave-in-conditioner.


Spray Conditioner

Philip Kingsley offers a lightweight leave-in-conditioner that also protects your hair against the sun and heat styling tools. Spray, brush and go! Blue Mercury, Coconut Grove





11 IMG-9797.JPG
Cuerpa’s Rose de Cristal lip polish.


Lip Scrub

Cuerpa’s Rose de Cristal lip polish is pink pot of paradise that keeps lips kissable and perfectly smooth. cuerpa.com







12 GeeBeauty_Foundation_Kabuki_Brush.jpg
Arash Moallemi. Gee Beauty brush.


Brushes

To be clear, it’s this beauty editor’s opinion that GEE Beauty sells the best makeup brushes on the market, hands down. That’s all. Gee Beauty, Miami Beach.







13 Augustinus Bader_TCCG_Cap Off.png
Augustinus Bader cream cleansing gel.


Face Wash

Augustinus Bader cream cleansing gel removes all of the environmental residue from your face in one wash and is just as effective and gentle on skin with sensitivities. augustinusbader.com









Face Scrub

The tiny granules in Georgette Klinger’s super-fine Bamboo Exfoliation Scrub provide the perfect exfoliation for instantly glowing, even skin. georgetteklinger.com









15 8th Sense RUN Lily Rose_Personalizzazione.jpg
8th Sense line by Elchim hair dryer.


Hair Tool

The 8th Sense line by Elchim (made in Italy) just launched the top-notch RUN Lily Rose Limited Edition blow dryer that you can even monogram, for an extra personal touch. elchim.com





16 CL4LW Front Angle Closed.jpg
Cooluli mini fridge.


Accessory

Like food, beauty products last longer and stay fresh in the cold (just not anything with oils, which can freeze). Fill the Cooluli fridge with under eye cream or even sunblock, and apply for instant rejuvenation. cooluli.com







17 7611773063357_Cellular Swiss Protection Veil Sunscreen Broad Spect 1.7 oz._1_master pack.jpg
La Prairie Cellular UV Protection Veil.


Sunblock

True to its name, La Prairie Cellular UV Protection Veil protects your face with a non-greasy formula that provides all-too-necessary SPF 50. Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops







18 NSHRC_150_4903EN-PS1-03_3D_Side.jpg
Blank white cosmetic tube isolated on white background obewon/Getty Images/iStockphoto. Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream.


Hair Removal

Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream is 4-minute solution to shaving and sometimes painful waxing. Apply, let it sit for 5 minutes and wipe away unwanted fringe. nads.com







Face Oil

With serious benefits from the coffee berry, grapeseed, pomegranate, almond oil and more, CascaraBerry Superfruit Face Oil packs in lots of skin nutrition in a small bottle. cascarabeauty.com







Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 4.15.50 PM.png
Julien Farel’s restore shampoo.


Shampoo

Julien Farel’s restore shampoo is loaded a slew of hi-tech ingredients like with hyaluronic acid, echinacea stem cells, and resveratrol, promoting follicle strength and antioxidant protection. Believe the science. julienfarel.com

