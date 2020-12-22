Toast to sunnier days ahead with Champagne on the Lawn, a new pop-up at Loews Miami Beach

Say farewell to 2020 with Veuve Clicquot under the sun at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Glittering snow-covered lawns. Icy flakes softly hitting city sidewalks. Loved ones playfully frolicking on powdery white hills, their little ones excitedly zooming down the small slopes on sleighs. It’s easy to experience winter FOMO (Fear of Missing Out, ICYDK) while scrolling through the avalanche of aspirational winter scenery currently dominating our social media feeds.

Unless you live in South Florida.

Apologies to my friends up north, but the 305 and 954 is where it’s at in December. Our famously clear, sunny weather during the otherwise coldest season of the year is something locals and visitors alike go crazy for — even during the holidays.

Celebrate our geographical good luck (not to mention surviving the proverbial ice storm that was 2020) in the most Miami way — enjoying a day under the sun, Champagne in hand. Loews Miami Beach Hotel is now offering Champagne on the Lawn – an exclusive pop-up experience featuring Veuve Clicquot, happening from December 22 through January 1st.

Sip and savor all day.

Sip safely and in style on the South Beach property’s Americana Lawn (just steps from the ocean) daily from 11am to 5pm, savoring a decadent Veuve Clicquot-inspired menu of bites like juicy wagyu burgers with foie gras and fresh lobster rolls with caviar, all individually packaged in Veuve branded containers. While there, visitors also have the opportunity to shop a curated selection of luxury brands including Tom Ford and Vilebrequin, in case they need sleek sunglasses and swimwear to go with their bubbly.

Guests can purchase Veuve by the bottle and a selection of specialty cocktails at the champagne lounge bar, also located on the lawn. For those looking for the full Loews Miami experience, the luxury beachside resort’s Third Night Free offer is a great way to get a night on them when you book a two-night stay.

Enjoy a day of splendor in the grass at Loews Miami Beach Hotel's Americana Lawn.

Ending 2020 by taking a no-snow-in-sight vacation from it? Now, that’s something to toast to.

Prices start at $79 for meal and $99 for an added glass of Champagne. Bottles at Veuve Clicqout are available for $140. for more information, please visit loewshotels.com/miami-beach.