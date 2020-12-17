These holiday-inspired cocktails will add extra much-needed cheer to the season

Made by some of South Florida’s top mixologists, these cocktails are the epitome of the holiday season in a glass. Read below for festive recipes from local restaurants and bars like Miami's Vice at The Lincoln Eatery (above).

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Well, you know the words. And after a year like 2020, it’s more about the feel of the holidays and less about glittering details and daydreams of silvery wintery landscapes. One way to get into the spirit is by, well, getting into spirits. Although we can’t transport the snowy wonderland found in the North Pole (or even in the Northeast) to South Florida anyway, we can create holiday magic and cheer through reimagined seasonal cocktails created by some of our favorite spots. Coquito in a coupe glass? Spiked apple pie? Oh yeah. We’re feeling it.

Holiday Coquito by Casa Sensai.





Holiday Coquito, Casa Sensei

The Pan Asian and Latin American restaurant is paying tribute to its Hispanic roots with this famed Puerto Rican holiday cocktail. Crafted with eggnog and white rum, and topped with a cinnamon stick for all things spice, this cocktail is the perfect holiday treat.

1 oz Vanilla vodka

1 oz Spiced rum

2 oz Coconut milk

1 oz Baileys Irish cream

Pinch Cinnamon

Pinch of freshly ground Nutmeg

1 Sprig of Vanilla bean

Ice

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake until combined with. Strain into a snifter and garnish with additional cinnamon.

Miami’s Snowman by Miami’s Vice at The Lincoln Eatery.

Miami’s Vice at The Lincoln Eatery is serving a frosty twist (get it?) on a traditional eggnog. This equally adorable and delicious cocktail starts out much like a standard classic eggnog recipe: with a base that includes creamy creme anglaise. But it then gets shaken with brandy, rum and bourbon for a spiked sip that’ll get any holiday party started.

Miamis Snow man

4oz Miami eggnog

1oz Select vanilla cream

Chocolate ganache

Mini m&ms

Garnish glass with chocolate ganache to create a snow man’s buttons and arms. Pour MIami Eggnog over ice and use vanilla cream to create topping. Garnish with candy to serve as eyes.

Pro tip: Use infused candy cane to create red whipped cream to add a Santa hat.

Maple Manhattan by the Shelborne South Beach.

Maple Manhattan, Shelborne South Beach

Sweeten up even the most dull virtual holiday get-together with the Maple Manhattan cocktail, a combination of Old Forester Bourbon, dry Vermouth, maple syrup, angostura bitters and cherries. If you’d rather opt for a night out enjoying the city’s holiday style, this libation will be served at the retro-style Drawing Room bar during the month of December.

1 oz of Old Forester Bourbon

½ oz of Dry Vermouth

½ oz of maple syrup

Splash angostura bitters

2 Cherries

Combine Bourbon, vermouth maple syrup and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold and combined. Strain into a coup glass and garnish with a cherry.

Spiked Apple Pie by SAAM Lounge at the SLS Brickell.





Spiked Apple Pie, SAAM Lounge at the SLS Brickell

Prepared by a double-straining technique, SAAM Lounge’s Spiked Apple Pie has a smoky taste reminiscent of a freshly baked pie. Crafted with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, apple cider, ginger beer and orange liquer, complementary notes of apple and orange zest round out the experience.

1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

¼ part orange liqueur

1 part apple cider

Splash of ginger beer

Orange slice

Rosemary sprig

1 apple

¼ cup of water

1 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. brown sugar

Core and chop the apple. Add apple to saucepan with water, butter, cinnamon and brown sugar. Heat until sugar and spices are dissolved, and the apple is softened. Meanwhile, pour Maker’s Mark into an ice-filled glass. Add 1 tbsp. of spiced apples, orange liqueur, cold apple cider, and ginger beer. Stir and garnish with an orange slice and rosemary sprig.