These holiday-inspired cocktails will add extra much-needed cheer to the season
It’s beginning to look a lot like… Well, you know the words. And after a year like 2020, it’s more about the feel of the holidays and less about glittering details and daydreams of silvery wintery landscapes. One way to get into the spirit is by, well, getting into spirits. Although we can’t transport the snowy wonderland found in the North Pole (or even in the Northeast) to South Florida anyway, we can create holiday magic and cheer through reimagined seasonal cocktails created by some of our favorite spots. Coquito in a coupe glass? Spiked apple pie? Oh yeah. We’re feeling it.
Holiday Coquito, Casa Sensei
The Pan Asian and Latin American restaurant is paying tribute to its Hispanic roots with this famed Puerto Rican holiday cocktail. Crafted with eggnog and white rum, and topped with a cinnamon stick for all things spice, this cocktail is the perfect holiday treat.
1 oz Vanilla vodka
1 oz Spiced rum
2 oz Coconut milk
1 oz Baileys Irish cream
Pinch Cinnamon
Pinch of freshly ground Nutmeg
1 Sprig of Vanilla bean
Ice
Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake until combined with. Strain into a snifter and garnish with additional cinnamon.
Miami’s Snowman, Miami’s Vice at The Lincoln Eatery
Miami’s Vice at The Lincoln Eatery is serving a frosty twist (get it?) on a traditional eggnog. This equally adorable and delicious cocktail starts out much like a standard classic eggnog recipe: with a base that includes creamy creme anglaise. But it then gets shaken with brandy, rum and bourbon for a spiked sip that’ll get any holiday party started.
Miamis Snow man
4oz Miami eggnog
1oz Select vanilla cream
Chocolate ganache
Mini m&ms
Garnish glass with chocolate ganache to create a snow man’s buttons and arms. Pour MIami Eggnog over ice and use vanilla cream to create topping. Garnish with candy to serve as eyes.
Pro tip: Use infused candy cane to create red whipped cream to add a Santa hat.
Maple Manhattan, Shelborne South Beach
Sweeten up even the most dull virtual holiday get-together with the Maple Manhattan cocktail, a combination of Old Forester Bourbon, dry Vermouth, maple syrup, angostura bitters and cherries. If you’d rather opt for a night out enjoying the city’s holiday style, this libation will be served at the retro-style Drawing Room bar during the month of December.
1 oz of Old Forester Bourbon
½ oz of Dry Vermouth
½ oz of maple syrup
Splash angostura bitters
2 Cherries
Combine Bourbon, vermouth maple syrup and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold and combined. Strain into a coup glass and garnish with a cherry.
Spiked Apple Pie, SAAM Lounge at the SLS Brickell
Prepared by a double-straining technique, SAAM Lounge’s Spiked Apple Pie has a smoky taste reminiscent of a freshly baked pie. Crafted with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, apple cider, ginger beer and orange liquer, complementary notes of apple and orange zest round out the experience.
1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon
¼ part orange liqueur
1 part apple cider
Splash of ginger beer
Orange slice
Rosemary sprig
1 apple
¼ cup of water
1 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tbsp. brown sugar
Core and chop the apple. Add apple to saucepan with water, butter, cinnamon and brown sugar. Heat until sugar and spices are dissolved, and the apple is softened. Meanwhile, pour Maker’s Mark into an ice-filled glass. Add 1 tbsp. of spiced apples, orange liqueur, cold apple cider, and ginger beer. Stir and garnish with an orange slice and rosemary sprig.
