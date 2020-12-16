Gifts from the heart, that keep your heart pumping, too.

Give the gift of zen, and a few less calories in the bod, with the help of fitness expert Mimi Ghandour and her virtual Mimi Yoga classes.

Wondering what to gift that cardio-loving, downward dog-doing, gym junkie in your life? INDULGE Fitness Editor Ginger Harris has rounded up a few of her favorite things that all exercise buffs shouldn’t be without. If you’ve been doing brain crunches trying to decide what’s perfect for your fitness fanatic friends, these gifts are all the right moves—in more ways than one.

The Subscription

A subscription to Mimi Yoga would do your stressed-out friend a world of good. The global online yoga platform is for all levels and led by Mimi Ghandour. Find 50-minute flows that vary in intensity and always end in a peaceful shavasana. There are more than 100-plus hours of classes with 40-plus hours for beginners. Find three live classes a week with Mimi via Zoom, a special chanting section and daily inspirational info. Ohm. Mimi Yoga, $75 annual subscription, mimiyoga.com.

The Mat

Babe + Co. mat.

Everyone can get their sweat on with a basic black mat. But we all have that one friend who lives and breathes Instagram. Enter this brand new mat from Babe + Co. The prints keep things fun while they’re on that 60th second of plank. It’s made of vegan suede and paired with natural rubber. It’s also anti-bacterial and machine washable, because keeping your mat clean is like washing your hands these days. Babe + Co Mat, $69, babeplusco.com.

The Bag

See Feel Canvas Mat Bag.

Gym bags are great, but many still leave you lugging around your fitness extras. That’s what sets See Feel apart. It’s made of 100 percent cotton with a slide-through pocket on the front for your mat. It’s also spacious enough to cram necessities into, while still looking chic. See Feel Canvas Mat Bag, $25, amazon.com.

The Towel

Alex Brandon Nomadix towel.

Workouts are meant to make you sweat, but releasing those toxins isn’t always convenient when you’re on the mat or making your way to another piece of equipment. The simplest solution: a Nomadix towel. Consider it the most versatile towel ever: yoga, beach, travel, camping. And, for your eco-conscious pals: it’s made from recycled plastic bottles. It’s also pet hair resistant, which means when pup does downward dog on the mat, he won’t leave anything behind but inspo. Nomadix towel, $40-$55, nomadix.co.

The Gloves

Props Athletics Freedom Fingerless Grip Gloves.

Fans of reformers, barre and yoga (and also gym germ-a-phobes) will adore Props Athletics Freedom fingerless grip gloves. They help you stay in place no matter how sweaty palms get. And, with a ton of styles and colors, it’s easy to complete a gym look in style. Props Athletics Freedom Fingerless Grip Gloves, $38, propsaathletics.com.

The Set

Booty by Brabants set.

Gift someone confidence before they even elevate that heartbeat with a set from Booty by Brabants. The Mermaid Purple Daisy Leggings are one size fits most (and they truly do), and textured to hide any little imperfections. The matching top works for sizes A through C. Wearing both feels like nailing that workout like a well-dressed gym goddess. Booty By Brabants Leggings, $80, Matching Bra, $30, bootybybrabants.com.

The New Necessity

Urban Pines. Sanibelle 100% biodegradable multi surface wipes.

While gym accessories and the perfect head-to-toe look make for gifts that will no doubt excite the lucky recipient, there’s one present that can also keep your fitness-minded friend protected and healthy while they burn calories. Sanibelle, a premium wellness brand that makes essential products for everyday life, offers up 100% biodegradable antibacterial wipes that effectively remove dirt and germs from hands. Add to that the brand’s single-use hand sanitizing ampules and also-biodegradable multi surface wipes (ideal to wipe down machines at the gym) and you’ve got all you need for safe heart-pumping sesh. Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Ampules ($26.99/ 50 ct); Antibacterial Wipes ($27.90/ 120 wipes, $27.99/ 240 wipes); Multi Surface Wipes ($29.90/ 120 wipes, $30.99/ 320 wipes). Available at sanibelle.com.