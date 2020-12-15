Find incomparable luxury and unspoiled wilderness at The Resort at Paws Up, situated in some of the most breathtaking Big Sky country in the world.

Our travel wings aren’t totally clipped — whether you’re chasing snow or seeking sand and sun, these destinations fulfill every winter whim. Skijoring, anyone?

HOLIDAY RUSH

Burn off all that pent-up energy amassed after nine months at home at uber-luxe The Resort at PawsUp in Montana, where winter adventure means “skijoring”. Basically, you hop on apair of skis to be pulled by a galloping horse through the snow — so epic that you’ll sendit straight to the ’Gram! Of course, there’s also traditional winter activities like dogsledding, snowmobiling and ice skating. Say “bye-bye” to 2020 at a NYE’s drive-in, watching fireworks light up the sky from the luxury of your own Lexus SUV; and after the holidays, the resort hosts WinterFest with an all-star lineup of Top Chef alums collaborating on cutting-edge cuisine and wine pairings. pawsup.com.

PARK IT

Enjoy nature's wild side at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel & Cabins.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Don’t limit a visit to our national parks to summer or fall. Free of crowds — yet bursting with dreamy white-cloaked landscapes — winter in Yellowstone National Park is transfixing. Cozy up at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel & Cabins, where you can embark on a snowcoach tour to see steaming geysers like Old Faithful and peep wildlife such as grey wolves and bison trotting through the powder in Lamar Valley. yellowstonenationalparklodges.com

WELL, YEAH!

Winter's wonderland gets a sunnier spin at the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa.

A healing retreat is a requirement after 2020, am-I-right? Mexico is open to U.S. travelers, and the newly renovated JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa offers guests a wellness experience that includes rejuvenating treatments based on ancient Mayan rituals, a Zen Hour with guided meditation and sound healing, sunrise yoga, and healthy cooking classes. Copious amounts of (skinny) margaritas and dipping in turquoise waters might be the only prescription you need. marriott.com.

Our South Florida hotels need your business too — here are two newly transformed places worth a drive-cation.

Ring in the holidays at The Brazilian Court in Palm Beach, where the iconic resort has unveiledredesigned guest rooms boasting rich green velvet sofas and custom-made wisteria wall panelssuspended above plush beds. There’s nothing more festive than sipping a White Cosmo from Café Boulud in the tropical courtyard. thebraziliancourt.com.

REACH OUT

The Reach Resort Curio Collection by Hilton.

Key West is calling, and The Reach Resort Curio Collection by Hilton is primely situated on the area’s only private, natural sand beach. Each nautically inspired room has a balcony, and the property resembles an adult playground with a pier that stretches over the water, endless lawn games and water sports, and plenty of cocoons for lounging. There’s incredible art, too – the communal patio features a larger-than-life “Gypsy Chicken” mural painted by a local Cuban-American street artist. reachresort.com.