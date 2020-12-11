Holiday Hunt: INDULGE editors weigh in on must-have gifts to make the season bright

INDULGE staffers on the holiday gifts they covet in 2020.

Is there anything possibly more uplifting that shopping for your favorite people? We didn’t think so. To start the holidays on an inspiring note, INDULGE staff members present their favorite gifts for every personality in your life. Ranging from the personal to the stylish, the heartwarming to the outrageous, these graciously curated suggestions help to wrap up the year in the most thoughtful of ways.

Photo by Andres Rodriguez. “One of my favorite holiday events is hosted by dear friends who invite a group of us over to their home the weekend after Thanksgiving to decorate their latest enormous Christmas tree. Festive music is played, cocktails are sipped and merriment is had by all. While we will certainly continue adhering to safety precautions, the idea of gathering together to enjoy the festivities of those precious last few weeks of the year has indeed been exciting to me.”

Jenny Starr Perez, Editor-in-Chief

Tiffany & Co. metallic playing cards.

“Having a competitive spirit allows me to always be ready and willing to partake in a good game. After months of finding creative ways to entertain myself at home, I’ve realized the value and flexibility of having a deck of cards on hand. Refreshed with luxurious materials and Tiffany & Co.’s signature wit, these monogrammed classic playing cards will make what would seem like an ordinary gift truly extraordinary.” Tiffany & Co. metallic playing cards in a Tiffany Blue® box, $100. Available at tiffany.com.

Peace Love World's pet collection.

“My ‘fur child’ (a 16 year-old pug-chihuahua mix named Rocky) is beyond spoiled and that’s the way we both like it. From adorable food and water bowls to cute rugs made to keep your floors safe, Peace Love World’s pet collection features stylish selections fit for furry family members that deserve nothing less than the best.” Prices vary. Available via peaceloveworld.com.







The Drinkworks® Home Bar by Keurig®.

“As the saying goes ‘necessity is the mother of invention.’ In this case, the necessity is a bar-quality cocktail without actually having to depend on the talents of a bartender, if someone prefers to sip at home. Enter The Drinkworks® Home Bar by Keurig®. The Drinkmaker device prepares cocktails, beer, and more using over 24 options of The Drinkworks® Pods containing precisely measured drinks infused with premium spirits and all-natural ingredients. The best part? At the end of the night, the bill is on the house.” The Drinkworks® Home Bar by Keurig®, $299.99. Available at drinkworks.com.







“Supporting local organizations will continue to be a theme for me through this year’s holiday season. When looking for quick gift options (or last minute ones, let’s be honest) skip the trip to the gift card aisle at the supermarket. Instead, purchase ones from South Florida restaurants or donate in someone’s name to not-for-profit organizations like Adopt a Family Miami or Lotus House that continue to need the help of the community to ensure a more prosperous 2021.” Follow Adopt a Family and Lotus House on Instagram at @adopt.afamilymiami and @lotushouse1.







Rolex Tudor watch, available at Kirk Jewelers.

“Whether his style is sleek or sporty, opt for a timepiece he can dress up or down, like the Rolex Tudor —a hit with family, best friends and romantic partners alike. Even if he shows up late, he’ll think of you every minute.” Tudor watch by Rolex, price upon request. Available at kirkjewelers.com.







Miami Cooks: Recipes from the City's Favorite Restaurants.

“2020, with all its surprises, gave us the opportunity to elevate our skills in the kitchen. Now, you can bring home or gift the recipes that make your mouth water from the Miami restaurants you enjoy most. INDULGE contributor and author of Miami Cooks, Sara Liss, presents a collection of over 70 step-by-step recipes straight from the menus at places like Kyu, Phuc Yea, La Mar by Gaston Acurio and more. Dream of tackling Hakkasan’s crave-worthy Crispy Orange Chicken? Page 85 awaits.” Miami Cooks: Recipes from the City’s Favorite Restaurants, $33. Available at amazon.com.

‘Gloria’ apron by Haute Hostess.

“Gift the style setter friend that loves to entertain the best of both worlds with the festive and oh-so-adorable ‘Gloria’ apron by Haute Hostess. The double-ruffle apron from the label’s Glam it up Luxe collection is designed with a galaxy of multi-colored sequins and lined in black satin for an additional dash of elegance. As designer Elizabeth Scokin tells us, ‘these haute-as-hot-cakes aprons are destined to be the main course of any fabulous fete!’ Can’t argue with the head Hostess, right?” ‘Gloria’ apron by Haute Hostess, $350. Available at hautehostess.com.

Champagne Bollinger 007 Special Cuvée.

“Got a possible secret agent in your life? Or perhaps just someone with unquestionably good taste in champagne? Ever since Roger Moore ordered Champagne Bollinger on-screen in 1973’s Live and Let Die, the bubbly (or “Bolly,” as the Brits call it) has been featured in 14 James Bond films, making the spy and sparkler collaboration one of the longest and most successful of its kind. Now, this limited-edition version is available for your loved one to sip while they ponder their next mission (tackling 2021). Favorite Bond actor or Bond girl not included.” Champagne Bollinger 007 Special Cuvée, $79. Available at empirestateofwine.com.

Precious candle by Rose et Marius in 'oustau red' in fine Limoges porcelain decorated with genuine platinum.

“Your trip to Paris was postponed? Don’t fret. Gift yourself a scented candle from Rose et Marius’ exclusive fragrances, created by Haute Parfumerie masters in Grasse. Continue to enjoy the elegant Limoges porcelain tumbler beyond the life of the candle wick. I have friends that use theirs to collect makeup brushes. Refillable candle collection by Rose et Marius, $150. Available at roseetmarius.com.

Photo by Andrew Werner. “As I have extended family around the country, I have been blessed to have enjoyed past holiday seasons visiting or hosting family in New England, California and Florida....and each region seems to have different traditions (unlike my style, which always remains the same).”

Elysze Held, Senior Fashion Editor

“On my own wish list is this lightweight cashmere sweater and ethereal tulle skirt (in either a soft cream tone or stark black) from Louiza Babouryan, a designer I discovered via Patricia Costa, owner of Beach Boutique Miami; Louiza’s design aesthetic is directly in keeping with my own, a combination of minimal and ornate, avant-garde but classical.” Available at Beach Boutique, 1701 Sunset Harbor Drive, Miami Beach.

IRIS: The Coloring Book.

“My dear pal and fashion force Iris Apfel has introduced the perfect playtime for creative adults. IRIS: The Coloring Book is a delightful escape; an ultra-fabulous coloring book that doubles as a whimsical guide through her 98 years of life. Recently, Iris said to me, ‘I’m thrilled to find out that the grown-ups were having as much fun, if not more fun, as the kids are with the coloring book!’ And we need all the bright happy color we can get these days.” IRIS: The Coloring Book, $45. Available at UniversityCoop.com.

Naeem Khan: EMBELLISHED.

“Celebrated fashion designer Naeem Khan unveils a world of modern glamour in this illustrated volume featuring his sought-after red-carpet dresses, elegant bridal gowns, and beautifully beaded and embroidered statement pieces. I’ve known Naeem for over 30 years, and was thrilled to work with him on INDULGE’s Fall Fashion Issue cover story last year. This opulent hardcover book highlights his best design work and is a must for every fashion lover.” Naeem Khan: EMBELLISHED, $85. rizzoliusa.com.

FENDI’s yellow Nappa leather bag, a special edition collection of reimagined Peekaboo ISeeU bags.

“I am a huge fan of creative collaborations between the arts and fashion. This season, I’m #obsessed with FENDI’s yellow Nappa leather bag. Similar to a small piece of art, the bag is part of a special edition collection of reimagined Peekaboo ISeeU bags by the Italian label, exclusively designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in collaboration with artist Sarah Coleman who is also redesigning the Miami Design District boutique. The dazzlingly bright style is inspired by the vibrant scene that we know, love and miss in Miami.” Available exclusively at Fendi, 150 Northeast 40th Street, Miami Design District.

“2020 will not break my holiday spirit. Presents will be wrapped and Christmas movies will be binged. Most importantly, I plan to support my favorite local makers when gifting, while sprinkling in travel inspiration and items that spark joy wherever I can.”





Angela Caraway-Carlton, Travel Editor

Glimmer of Hoop earrings by Taudrey.

“Let’s hear it for girl power. The all-female run, handcrafted-in-Miami jewelry company Taudrey by owner/designer Tiffany Dominguez features bold and gold pieces for the holidays, and I’m coveting (the appropriately named) Glimmer of Hoop earrings ($38) and thick, gold necklaces like the Link Together choker ($58) or Super Girl necklace ($78).” Available at taudrey.com.







Icza Avila/Sustainable Karmic. Choose your favorite soap scents at The Soaperie Bar.

“Marie-Claire Chabat of The Soaperie Bar acquires beautiful artisanal products from Marseille like crushed rose-petal soaps and olive oil pump soaps, along with salt scrubs and linen sprays that she makes herself using lavender oil from the South of France. She’ll create a dreamy custom gift basket that’ll make the home-for-the-holidays crowd swoon.” Prices vary. For more information, please visit thesoaperiebar.com.







Candy Woolley bag.

“Remember how we didn’t carry a handbag for months? Make up for lost time with local designer Candy Woolley’s new line of artful Window bags made of genuine leather and calf hair dashed in bright colors that are effortless to carry.” Candy Woolley bags start at $430. Available at candywoolley.com.







Marrakech Flair by Assouline.

“I want every single one of Assouline’s collection of travel books ($95 each) to adorn shelves, nooks and tables in my home. Authored by different travel writers and experts, these vibrant books whisk readers away to idyllic places like cultural-gem Marrakech and beachy-chic Tulum — and the newly released, canary-yellow Miami book is a staple for everyone in the 305.” Marrakech Flair by Assouline, $95. Available at assouline.com.

(Photo credit: Courtesy of Assouline.)

Gray Malin tray.

“Gray Malin, my favorite travel photographer who dangles out of helicopters to snap photos of epic landscapes and high-society playgrounds, recently launched acrylic trays featuring some of his most popular snaps, along with a glass-blown ornament inspired by his best-selling photo of a balloon-toting elephant at the Parker Palm Springs.” Gray Malin trays ($295-$335) and ornament ($55). Available at graymalin.com.

“You know what I want more than anything this year? Holiday parties, events, being double-booked. Let’s put on tacky holiday sweaters and just hang again, please.”

Eric Barton, Contributing Food and Features Writer

Ariete.

“Since Michael Beltran started his crazy Monday night chef tasting menus this summer at Ariete they’ve sold out just hours after the dates were announced. The menu? It’s whatever the chef is feeling. Be on the lookout for upcoming dinners, which would make a fine gift for those who like to see what happens when a talented chef has free reign.” For more information, visit arietecoconutgrove.com.

Lucid Air Dream.

“The Lucid Air has the kind of numbers that’ll make Tesla owners drool: up to 503 miles of range and enough horsepower, 1,080 in total, to make it a drag race king. The carmaker’s first Florida showroom drops at the Brickell City Centre, where you can see the $80,000 starter model. But the one you should put the big red bow on this year? The aptly named Dream Edition. The Lucid Air Dream Edition, $169,000. Available at Lucid Motors, Brickell City Centre. 701 South Miami Avenue, Miami.







Supercar Xperience.

“Here you go, the keys to a three-hundred-grand sports car, a Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4, to be exact. Let’s just unlock the gate to the track at Homestead for you. Go crazy, do three laps at the top speed, 201 mph. The price of the aptly named Supercar Xperience, a lifetime goal for many car nuts, starts at $199, although that Lambo will run $349k. The bad news: you will need to return the keys.” Supercar Xperience, $199. Available at thextremexperience.com.







Find your fur-ever friend at Miami-Dade Animal Services.

“Perhaps the best trend that came out of 2020 was the pandemic puppy (go ahead and put a hashtag before that phrase and search away). Many of us are spending more time at home these days, the kids doing schoolwork from the same laptop where you file TPS reports. All of it is better when there’s a pup curled up at your feet. Find the perfect rescue with a heart of gold at Miami-Dade Animal Services.” Find your new friend at miamidade.gov/adoptapet.







You. Me. Coffee. STAT.

“Remember how we used to meet, just randomly on a Tuesday afternoon, just as it felt like one more email could not be possibly sent, for a quick cafecito? If you want to give a gift this holiday season, let’s do that again. Masks on, six feet apart. Let’s just get together, for one more cafecito. How’s Tuesday?” An order of Cuban cafecito can range from approximately $1.50 to $3.00. The opportunity to spend time with friends in person remains priceless.

“We could all use some bright, happy times with our loved ones, right? I'm participating in the usual important Jewish traditions with my family, like dinner together and lighting candles. With a focus on gratitude for my health and loved ones, my hope is to close out this year by engaging in the most heartwarming and inspiring thing I can do: simply saying thank you.”

Erin Michelle Newberg, Beauty Editor

Christian Roth sunglasses.

They may be two of my best friends, but the designers behind Christian Roth also happen to create the best frames ever. Perfect for every kind of personal style and skin tone, this cat-eye clear and gold pair is luxe enough to make any fashionista purr with joy.” Christian Roth sunglasses, $350. Available at Framed,1656 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach.













“Personally, I would love to ring in the holidays in this pavé Spinelli Kilcollin rose gold masterpiece. Please ship this one in a size 7.25 and help me add to my collection of the jewelry brand’s traffic-stopping baubles.” Venus stacked ring in rose gold by Spinelli Kilcollin, $13,200. Available at spinellikilcollin.com.







Broche Vivier Strass Mule Yellow by Roger Vivier.

“When shopping for the woman who has it all, it’s not an understatement to say that you can never go wrong with anything by Roger Vivier — especially these bright yellow super fancy mules.” Broche Vivier Strass Mule Yellow by Roger Vivier, $1,395. Available at Roger Vivier at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour.

Sean Galland. Rose Pearl Hydra Mask by Julisis.

“The second I smelled this and felt it on my skin, I became obsessed with the product. The intoxicating scent of roses explodes out of this jar of the mask by Julisis, refreshing the skin and keeping it glowing.” Rose Pearl Hydra Mask by Julisis, $195. Available at julisis.com.

Atlantide by Tiziana Terenzi.

“A spray of Atlantide by Tiziana Terenzi gives an empowering boost, like the feeling of buying success in a bottle. Plus, the heady fragrance transports the wearer to a glamorous vacation in the sun somewhere exotic and far away.” Atlantide by Tiziana Terenzi, $725. Available at so-avant-garde.com.

Lauren Alexis Rodriguez “We all know that 2020 is going down in the books as one of the most surreal moments in history, but that won’t stop the copious amounts of food being produced at my house. We celebrate Hanukkah, which means eight days of feasting. Latkes—fried potato pancakes—are the most coveted (and consumed) dish, followed by soufganiyot (Israeli-style jelly donuts) as well as the random appearance of empanadas, tequeños and arepas, because...South Florida!”





Alona Abbady Martinez, Contributing Food and Features writer

Ooni Pro Multi-fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven.

“There’s something about savoring a crisp, bubbly pizza made at home that hits the love button each and every time. If your home-built backyard pizza oven is still on that honeydew list on the fridge, opt for Ooni’s portable pizza oven which reaches the sweet spot of 900 degrees rendering a crisp, Neapolitan pie in minutes.” Ooni Pro Multi-fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven, $599. Available at ooni.com.







Hogarth Image Studio. Hermes/Apple Watch, Series 6.

“Whether he is an old-school watch enthusiast or favors the App-forward ethos of a smart watch, this classy timepiece speaks to both traditional and technological tastes. The Hermès/Apple watch combines craftsmanship and functionality in a smart, timeless piece that has a single tour band in Fawn Barenia calfskin.” Hermes/Apple Watch, Series 6, $1,299. Available at Hermès, 163 Northeast 39th Street, Miami and at hermes.com.







Alepel hand-painted shoes.

“Each luxury shoe by Alepel begins as a blank canvas which is then hand-painted by a Miami artist, transforming the final product into a one-of-a-kind, wearable art piece, which, by the way, happens to be super comfortable. Alepel also offers complimentary monograms on every order.” Alepel hand-painted shoes, prices vary. Available at alepel.com.







LESLIE GABALDON. Santa’s Boot Filled with Coal’ by Garcia-Nevett Chocolates.

“If you want to make it on a foodie’s nice list, head straight to Garcia-Nevett Chocolates — an exquisite chocolate shop run by two sisters who know their way around a cacao bean. To get a sampling of their artistry, try the ‘Experience Box’ ($120) —truffles, hot chocolate mix, a caramel sauce and three more bags with chocolate discs. There’s also the adorable ‘Santa’s Boot Filled with Coal’ ($40)—a chocolate boot brimming with dark chocolate hand-rolled truffles. Can I get a ho-ho-ho?” Garcia-Nevett Chocolates, prices vary. Available at 7312 Red Road, Miami, or garcianevett.com.