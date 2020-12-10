How this Miami local framed her life around what became a successful family-owned businesses

Jennifer Coronel-Cueto, owner of I've Been Framed II, initiates a concierge framing service that adds an elevated level of customer care to her years of invaluable expertise.

Whether you are a corporate client with 200 large works of art or you have a small drawing by your six-year old, Jennifer Coronel-Cueto is equally happy to help you at her custom framing store, I’ve Been Framed II, in the Shops at Lakeshore Park, also known as the Bird Road Arts District.

“I love what I do,” she says with a smile. “I carry all price points from a simple wood or metal frame on up and can work with any budget to give you the look you want.” Also known for her design aesthetic, she frequently collaborates with interior designers, becoming an integral part of the process.

But this was not her goal when she graduated from Florida International University with a degree in Public Relations and Journalism in 1996. Her family was in the framing business, but she wanted a job in her own field. “I got one as the ‘assistant to the assistant’ of an account executive, but I was picking up people’s dry cleaning,” she recalls, laughing at her dismay. At the time, her older sister, Cristina Coronel, who had been in the framing industry for ten years, was opening her own store in a quaint, family-owned building across from where Brickell City Centre now stands. Coronel-Cueto happily joined her and they co-founded the first I’ve Been Framed store (now located at 733 Southwest 8th Street in Little Havana).

SQUARE ROOTS

I’ve Been Framed II carries over 1,000 frame styles for a variety of price ranges.

The married mom of two teenagers remained until it was time to venture out on her own, and in May 2018, opened I’ve Been Framed II as sole owner. She chose a storefront at Shops at Lakeshore Park in South Miami because the shopping area had evolved into a destination for beautifying the home with decorator fabric, home accessories and antique stores as well as interior design and artist studios. What sets her apart from a chain store framer is her more than 20 years of expertise. “And you’re being helped by me, the owner, not a chain store employee who doesn’t know a thing about framing,” she states. “I also have a faster turnaround time because it’s done on site and we make custom mirrors, usually at a lower cost.”

I’ve Been Framed II carries over 1,000 frame styles, from sleek contemporary to traditional and designer collections that few frame stores have, including Larson Juhl (the Birkin bag of the framing world), Roma Moulding and Prestige, a museum-quality line with seamless corners that is hand-gilded with 24 karat gold leaf. Special attention is also paid to archival-quality framing with UV protective glass and mats that are 100% rag conservation quality.

An array of options to frame your memories.

Her vast experience extends to museum-quality framing and installation of paintings costing into the millions of dollars including Picassos, Boteros, a Matisse and Cuban masters. Each year, Coronel-Cueto is the framer of choice for over a dozen galleries that exhibit during Art Basel Miami, as well as for other art fairs and local Miami galleries. Other corporate clients include the Miami Heat, Royal Caribbean and projects for luxury condo buildings and hotels.

PICTURE IT

The Concierge Framing Service begins with the dynamic Coronel-Cueto going to a client’s home for a consultation and a walk-through. “To get a feel for the décor and to measure the walls,” she says. “I bring various color mats and frame ‘corners’ in different styles and finishes to explore what works best with their art. We take the artwork for framing and then deliver to the home where we install it. It’s full service whether it’s a small piece or a large one.”

Coronel-Cueto puts together a piece for her client, with artwork by local artists Yoly Recio and Fredy Villamil displayed behind her.

The pandemic affected her business in an unexpected way. “By mid-April, people had been looking at their homes more closely and we did many bathroom mirror makeovers,” she exclaims. “It’s a small ticket item that changes the entire look. Same goes for the rest of the house. New frames completely revive your artwork and update a room’s decor.” Coronel-Cueto’s store also features a gallery with paintings and other art pieces for sale. “It’s great that I’m able to help local artists and they help me by beautifying my space!”

I’ve Been Framed II in the Shops at Lakeshore Park, 4728 Southwest 72nd Avenue, South Miami; 305-392-0991; ivebeenframedsomi.com.