Zoooom to the Miami Art Week premiere of Louis Vuitton’s whimsical mens collection and traveling installation

Louis Vuitton marks the North American premiere of its Mens Spring/Summer 2021 collection with a whimsical traveling installation, Zooom with friends, during Miami Art Week.

Don’t call it a novelty –– the long-running friendly relationship between the arts and fashion communities has been a marriage made in creative heaven for years. Now that you have a better idea of what this year’s Miami Art Week’s roster of happenings looks like, you’ll note that one thing remains the same — Miami Design District continues to reign supreme as the center of the scene, with iconic fashion house Louis Vuitton as one of its crown jewels.

While you’re sauntering about in the hood this week, check out Louis Vuitton Men’s Temporary Residency at Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza (Dec. 4-Jan 24) inspired by LV Artistic Director Virgil Abloh’s Mens Spring-Summer 2021 Collection, which is making it’s North American debut in Miami just in time for Art Week. According to the prestigious label’s press release, the new collection is “founded in four methods of upcycling: new looks made from recycled material, looks repeated from the Fall-Winter 2020 collection, looks freely created by the studio during the lockdown using recycled material, and new looks created from existing ideas.” Inspiring, indeed.

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 02: A model showcases a design on the runway during the Louis Vuitton Men 2021 spring summer show at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal on September 02, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton) Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton. A model showcases a design on the runway during the Louis Vuitton Mens Spring/Summer 2021 show at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Japan.

A Runway Revolution

The Temporary Residency showcases the collection within the lively universe of The Adventures of Zoooom with friends, a fantastical crew of characters conceptualized by Abloh, on a raucous international voyage representing the fundamental belief in inclusivity, the core of the French House’s approach to menswear. When the characters first appeared during the 2020 Digital Fashion Week in Paris, Zoooom with friends delighted the international fashion set with their joyfully animated escapades throughout the city. The show concluded as they packed their Louis Vuitton trunks and climbed aboard shipping containers headed East via the Seine. Soon reborn in Shanghai and Tokyo as gigantic balloons, Zoooom with friends has embarked on a global adventure. Next stop: Miami.

The Adventures of Zoooom with Friends at a previous stop.

Local and visiting VIPs will be among the first to experience the House’s Temporary Residency during a private invite only preview day on Friday, December 4th from 10am to 1pm. After that, the installation is open to the public and will feature a custom augmented reality experience, sharable and interactive SnapChat initiatives, and more. After Miami, Zoooom with friends will bring the Spring-Summer 2021 Men’s Collection to life in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Toronto, celebrating the House’s remarkable spirit of travel and legendary design — a long-lasting duo that continues to define how creative artistry at its best.

For more information on the collection, please visit www.louisvuitton.com.