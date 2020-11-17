Why lavish private cabanas have become today’s hottest home amenity and real estate trend

An exclusive extension of your residence, these contemporary cabanas offer a blissful retreat just steps away from your home. Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to work or an intimate space to commune with nature, Miami’s luxury developers have designed these sophisticated havens for their most discerning residents.

The Estates at Acqualina

As the crown jewel of Acqualina’s “world’s finest residences” brand, the Estates at Acqualina are elevating luxury living to a completely new stratosphere. Complementing its opulent design and amenities, its nine private cabanas, located just steps away from the sand, have been designed with the same level of excellence as the 248 residences. Privacy is key here thus the cabana is accessible via the unit’s private elevator that leads to your two-car garage and a discreet door that opens up to its 358-square-foot living area and sparkling ocean views. Furnished by Fendi Casa, every detail of the villa has been designed for a luxuriously comfortable lifestyle, including the kitchenette, full bathroom and sleeper sofa for air conditioned pool-side naps. Sliding glass doors open up completely to an expansive private indoor/outdoor space where working from home includes a dip in the pool between calls and where safely entertaining a select group of family and friends is possible.

Arriving Summer 2021. Priced at $2.5 million. estatesatacqualina.com

Villa Valencia

Villa Valencia.

Overlooking a tranquil 78-foot resort pool and waterfall, these six private cabanas are ideal home bases to soak up some sun. Located on the property’s fifth-floor amenity deck, the cabanas neighbor the spa, wellness center, and family-style cooking kitchen and BBQ area. The two-story, 420-square-foot sanctuaries each feature a plunge pool and private rooftop sundeck. Inside, the kitchenette and full bathroom are fully customizable. This plush add-on amenity is just another way this property is offering its residents a true single-family home experience in the sky. “When you consider that you own the space, you’re not sharing it with anybody else, and you have the ability to decorate at your taste, it’s a little extension of your life,” says Rishi Kapoor, CEO of Location Ventures, who is developing the 39-unit boutique condominium in Coral Gables.

Arriving Summer 2021. Priced at $295,000. villavalencia.com

Turnberry Ocean Club

If you’re looking for a variety of cabana options, head to Sunny Isles. The three styles of villas all include a summer kitchen, full bathroom, sleeper sofa and secluded courtyard with chaise lounges. The hardest decision will be where it should be located. For pool lovers you can choose a pool level cabana or head to the upper level where you can select a bungalow with either a rooftop deck with summer kitchen or rooftop deck with private Jacuzzi. If you want to feel the sand in between your toes, the property also has 10 beachfront cabanas. The property’s 31 cabanas, where you can keep your distance but still socialize, are truly personal secluded spaces that you can use as an auxiliary office, guest suite, kid’s playroom or simply to relax.

Arriving November 2020. Priced at $700,000 - $1.3 million. turnberryoceanclub.com







Palazzo Della Luna

You can’t get more secluded than a private island and at Fisher Island’s newest residential development that secure, socially distanced allure includes its nine private poolside cabanas. Each features a spacious 345-square-foot great room with a Boffi kitchen, Miele appliances, full bathroom and private outdoor terrace. This ultra-commodity fits seamlessly with the property’s lavish lifestyle. Your serene haven gives you a way to spend a casual day that’s enveloped in the same exclusive velvet rope experience that the property prides itself on providing all residents. “They are like individual jewel boxes that reflect the style and design of their owners. A cabana can be anything the owner wants it to be,” says Heinrich von Hanau, Developer, Fisher Island Holdings LLC.

Delivered and priced at $1.1 - $1.9 million. palazzodellaluna.com







The Continuum on South Beach

While this property isn’t a new development, it’s a staple in the posh South of Fifth neighborhood with its 12-acre gated community. Here the 24 cabanas sit on 1,000 linear feet of beaches and are split between the north and south towers. The quaint cabins are 680 square feet with a full bathroom, kitchenette and a second-floor loft. The north tower bungalows are standouts as they effortlessly float over a lagoon. Your private cabana offers you a space to work from home that’s not necessarily in your home or you can simply come here to let the salty wind tousle your hair.

Average price $1 million. continuuminsouthbeach.com