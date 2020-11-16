Fitness, fashion and philanthropy all meet with these brands that give back in a big way

Brands that have stretched beyond fitness and into philanthropy include K-Deer (above), Alana Athletica, and Phat Buddha.

When it comes to working out, one of the best ways to motivate yourself is with a fun, festive new workout outfit. But did you know your workout gear can do more than just help you meet your movement goals? It can also start a movement —a global movement of doing good. One of my personal favorite brands that gives back is Bohemian Island. Not only are these the most comfortable harem pants to wear for yoga, they are made in an ethical factory that employs locals in Thailand. And, 10 percent of profits help support Phuket’s huge stray dog population through the charity Soi Dog Foundation. Knowing I can hit downward dog and help look after 1,000 stray dogs and cats each month in Thailand makes me enjoy my workout that much more.

For Alissa Benishai, creator of colorful and seamless fitness brand Phat Buddha, it’s all about putting goodness back into the world. “When the pandemic hit in early March, every community around the globe was severely affected physically, emotionally and economically,” she says. “One of the most unfortunate occurrences is the lack of food and it was declining by the second with people out of work and getting sick. Within 48 hours, our brand reached out to our entire community to re post, donate and share to give back to Feeding America.” And it will continue to do so for the rest of the year. Benishai says, “I strongly believe that no matter what position you are in, we have the ability to make a difference however big or small it is.”

Other brands like K-Deer are all about the environment (among other charities). The leggings brand has always donated to a variety of charities with its signature stripe collection. It’s a program that started to stay with yoga’s true meaning—improving the world. The Izzy Stripe, a bold and colorful striped, uber high-waisted legging, gives 5 percent of e-commerce sales back to the National Park Foundation, to enrich America’s national parks and safeguard them for future generations.

Alana Athletica is all about women helping women.

Alana Athletica is a sleek brand of fitness essentials born in Sri Lanka. Sadly, 1 in 4 women there will be sexually abused by the time they turn 18. Knowing this, the founders, who also hail from Sri Lanka, made it a point to create an activewear line with an impact. Alana Athletica educates, employs and empowers women with private tutoring, job skills training, employment, even self-defense training, all through sales of the brand. Each of the garments are made ethically in a small production house with a 100 female production workforce that is given food, fair wages and a loving environment. To date 700-plus women have received private tutoring because of the brand.

Fitness extras that make the world a better place

A Snack With A Social Mission

Need something to keep your energy up after a great sweat sesh? Locally made TruWomen bars, which come in tasty flavors like Oh Oh Cookie Dough and Daydreaming About Donuts, gives a portion of its proceeds to AWOM, a foundation that gives young middle school girls in public school a safe space.

A Mat That Matters

Claudia Pawlak.

Cork yoga mats with an artistic twist are nice. Cork mats with an artistic twist that have donated 40,100 meals since 2017 are even better. Meet Scoria World. Not only are their mats made from sustainably harvested cork and natural tree rubber backing, the brand partnered with Feeding Children Everywhere to serve plant-based meals to children in need.