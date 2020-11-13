6 Miami locals on the 2020 events that could have been, and the looks they would have worn

While the exciting events of Miami’s high season may be on hold, the covetable fashion ensembles that would have stolen the spotlight live on in our hearts. Six Miami locals let us in on their favorite social happenings that would have been, and the head-to-toe looks they planned to strut in wearing.

In a year that found us resorting to a wardrobe that was more norm-core and less off-the-runway, fantasizing about the looks that could have been offers a certain bittersweetness. But it also fills us with inspiration for the times ahead. INDULGE reached out to a group of local philanthropists known for their style as much as for their attention to causes that matter, posing the question: To an anticipated event that may be on hiatus until 2021, or perhaps one that looked different this year (read: virtual), what would you have worn?

ALEXA & ADAM WOLMAN







Occupation: General Counsel (Alexa) and General Partner (Adam) of Compiler.VC, a venture capital fund focused on healthcare and retail holdings.

Claim to philanthropic fame: Alexa is a Trustee of the Pérez Art Museum Miami and The Fountainhead Artist’s Residency. Together, she and husband Adam recently co-chaired the 2019 Vizcaya Ball.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tell us about your outfit.

Alexa: “My dress, shoes, fan and handcuff are by Gucci. My earrings and necklace are by Ryan Storer. My hat is from Miami-based Shapoh. Adam is wearing a Gucci tuxedo, Ralph Lauren Polo bowtie with bulldogs, and sneakers from Reunion Shoe Company.”

What event would you have worn it to?

Alexa: In a perfect world, we would be wearing these ensembles to the Vizcaya Ball, sponsored by Chanel Fine Jewelry and Gucci (as it was last year) in late November. Another event we’re sad to be missing (and would be totally overdressed for) is the PAMM Kids Jam in early November, which debuted last year to benefit educational programming at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

What charities are you currently involved in?

Adam: I am primarily involved with Vizcaya at this time. Vizcaya has great historical and cultural significance, and it is important for us to preserve the property for future Miami generations. Vizcaya’s founder, James Deering, tackled urban landscape issues, such as food production and climate change, that are as important as ever in our world.

Alexa: PAMM has special significance in that it is a social and cultural bellwether in its mission to highlight Miami’s diverse population and showcase African diaspora, as well as Latin and Caribbean art and artists. The museum does a tremendous amount of outreach to the surrounding community through programming focused on inclusion, so that all people can participate in the culturally relevant conversations that art inspires.

What have you missed the most during the era of COVID-19?

Alexa: Mostly, I miss the sense of freedom to experience life in person: hugging family, seeing friends, traveling and viewing art. We’re so fortunate to live in such a beautiful place during this precarious time, so things could certainly be worse. But I’d be lying if I didn’t also admit that I miss dressing up to attend events in support of our community.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

Adam: Chinese food in New York.

Alexa: I think the events of 2020 have emphasized the importance of our local landscape in the larger world, and I hope that we can continue to enhance what’s best about Miami in 2021.

FLAVIA LOWENSTEIN

Flavia Lowenstein.

Occupation: Interior Design Director; Member of the Board of Directors of Lionstone Development (owners of the Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour hotels, as well as all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean); Founder and Creative Director for FLOWEN, a luxury, sculptural jewelry and objets d’art collection featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Claim to philanthropic fame: Committee member for Art in Public Places for the City of Miami Beach, and founding Junior Host Committee for Art Basel.

Tell us about your outfit.

It certainly feels great to get dressed up again, even if it’s just pretend! I am wearing a multi-colored sequin halter dress from pre-fall 2020 by The Attico, which is one of the pieces I recently fell in love with and bought with online from Brown’s in London, and red velvet booties by Giuseppe Zanotti. The diamond and gold rings and hoop earrings and clutch are by my own collection of sculptural jewelry sold at FLOWEN.

What event would you have worn it to?

The Human Rights Watch Annual Dinner at the New World Symphony in Miami Beach. I’d be stopping by Ritz-Carlton South Beach for drinks with friends before we set off to the dinner, of course.

What charities do you currently support?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, UNICEF and Human Rights Watch. I’m also introducing my children Luna (22), Mia (20), and Felix (17) to the importance of involvement in charitable efforts so that their generation can continue with its efforts to make a change.

What have you missed most during the era of COVID-19?

Visiting art exhibits. I have always been an avid art enthusiast, and attended many global art exhibits and fairs. However, it has been enriching spending quality time with my family at home and finding comfort in the small things.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

Living in a healthy, more united world in which we all return to normality.







EDUARDO MARTURET

Eduardo Marturet.

Occupation: Latin Grammy-nominated Music Director and Conductor of the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO).

Claim to philanthropic fame: Bringing music to the masses through MISO’s monthly free concert series in the Miami Design District’s Palm Court, an event produced by Emilio Estefan. Marturet was also inducted into the Genius 100 Visions Group, an active community of 100 exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings including the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, architect Frank Gehry and other luminaries.

Tell us about your outfit.

The mandarin collar jacket and matching trousers designed by my friend, Miami-based Greek-Venezuelan Anastasios Giannoutsos, is a perfect substitute to the traditional conductor’s tails suit. It maintains the elegant stage presence, while adding a classy modern style.

What event would you have worn it to?

The Miami Symphony Orchestra classical series at the Arsht Center and our exclusive avant-garde series at the Moore Building of the Miami Design District. I usually dress more casually for our outdoor concerts, but this suit is lightweight enough to be worn outside for our Friday night concerts at the Palm Court.

What have you missed most during the era of COVID-19?

I miss the interaction with our audience and working closely with my beloved MISO musicians. The importance of actual human interaction is something which we were not aware of until it was taken away from us during the pandemic. This is even more relevant to symphony musicians whose instruments are 100% acoustic, not electronic, and a physical stage is vital.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

I can’t wait to make great music again for the fabulous audience which for the last three years has been attending our series at the Palm Court. The world might never be the same, but now we have the opportunity to make it even better than before!

IVA KOSOVIC-DUVIN

Iva Kosovic-Duvin.

Occupation: Philanthropy Consultant at Duvin Collaborative.

Claim to philanthropic fame: Prior to launching Duvin Collaborative, a full-service philanthropy and CSR consulting agency, Kosovic-Duvin served as the Vice President of Advancement and Community Engagement at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and wore many hats during a decade-long tenure at the New World Symphony (NWS). She has served on committees for several local non-profit organizations including Miami City Ballet, Coconut Grove Cares and No More Tears.

Tell us about your outfit.

I am wearing head-to-toe Thom Browne, in my opinion the most exciting and cerebral American designer of our day. The jacket is the centerpiece, with its corseted structure reminiscent of 18th century silhouettes. The bag is Sanreve’s Maestra, a modern-day briefcase which is beautifully constructed and fits everything one may need to get through a busy day.

What event would you have worn this to?

SAVE’s Presidential Election Watch Party. I would need an outfit that takes me from early morning to late night. This ensemble does the trick, while packing a healthy dose of stand-out style and acknowledging the poignancy of the moment.

What charities are you involved in?

Having built my career in philanthropy, I look for causes that speak to my values and where I feel my expertise can make the most impact. Currently I am excited to be lending a hand to Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, a contemporary ballet company dedicated to presenting works that mirror the cultural diversity of our city.

What have you missed most during the era of COVID-19?

Cultural events like live performances. It breaks my heart to see so many talented artists, especially those who thrive in large ensemble settings and whose work is fueled by the energy from the audience, having to dramatically readjust their practice.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

This has been such a challenging year across the board. I hope we can emerge from it with fresh perspectives, less fragmented and with a better sense of collective well-being.







ABIGAIL POLLAK

Abigail Pollak.

Occupation: Celebrated philanthropist with two law degrees.

Claim to philanthropic fame: She and her late husband, Frederick John “FJ” Pollak, collaborated with the organization Maestro Cares to build orphanages in Peru, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Colombia. Pollack also serves on the commission that studies the feasibility of building the First National Museum for the American Latino, a Presidential Appointment by President Barack Obama.

Tell us about your outfit.

I’m wearing a look from Balmain’s latest Fall/Winter collection. The dress embodies the archival Jolie Madame silhouette made famous by the iconic French house and its founder Pierre Balmain. The usage of the soft and hard fabrics, military buttons and flared sleeves is the perfect juxtaposition to exuding femininity, confidence and power. I paired the dress with the label’s glitter suede pump with metallic heel.

What event would you have worn this to?

Because of its simplicity, color and fabrics, I would have worn it to a dinner or cocktail party given by friends, either in New York or Miami.

What charities are you involved in?

A charity that is dear to my heart is Maestro Cares. Founded by Marc Anthony and Henry Cardenas, the funds raised help to build orphanages throughout Latin America. I chaired the annual gala for five years until I resigned to spend more time with my family.

What have you missed most during the era of COVID-19?

I miss being at the spectacle that is Paris Fashion Week. It’s my favorite of all the events, charity or otherwise, that I attend every year. I miss the parties, styling my outfits for the shows, and the intimate contacts that I have with all of the behind the scenes people that make it the magic happen. They have become my friends.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

Just to end this pandemic in good health. I look forward to being able to travel to Peru with my children, so we can see my parents and be able to give them a big hug. I wish the same for all those who haven’t seen their families for a long time.