3 under-the-radar Florida gems to #followindulgeto this winter

Sports addicts and those seeking true isolation to commune with nature should weekend at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, a 3.5-hour drive from Miami. Remote by design, the architecturally rich resort is perched on 16,000 acres featuring dramatic topography including lakes and streams and towering dunes carved out of former mining land. While hitting the links-style courses is a priority here — there are 3 courses where no holes are alike and every cart gets their own caddy — there is also bass fishing, sporting clays, archery, a lakeside infinity pool and a grotto-style spa for spoiling. You’re in the middle of nowhere, which is just where you’ll want to be. streamsongresort.com

The biggest staycation requirement these days is plenty of space, and the Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa in Palm Beach offers every guest the chance to live the suite life. The all-suite, oceanfront resort boasts one- and two-bedroom suites that resemble coastal-chic condos with fully stocked kitchens, separate living areas and private balconies. In addition to two pools — one with a waterslide — a spa with a new blow-dry bar called Aire and indulgent treatments starring pumpkin for fall, the biggest draw is the area’s private beach and crystal-clear water with a natural reef meant for snorkeling. palmbeachmarriottresort.com







For extended vacays, it’s worth the long drive to beloved 30A in Rosemary Beach, a slice of paradise on the Gulf Coast with emerald green waters and dreamy beaches that you’ll often have to yourself in the fall. Stay at The Pearl Hotel, a luxe 55-room boutique property with Old World-European architecture and rooms that present views of the Gulf or the town’s Main Street below. Each guest is made to feel special with a welcome amenity like their house-made pimento cheese spread, or a turndown treat with a handwritten note. Wake up to views of Caribbean-like waters and then set off on complimentary bikes to explore the charming West Indies-style community sprinkled with boutiques, art galleries and surprisingly good restaurants. thepearlrb.com











