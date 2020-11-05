CGI Windows & Doors Celebrates Miami Kindergarten Teacher with $2,000 Prize

From the time Joan Saint-Hilaire was a young girl in the Bronx tutoring her fellow classmates, she knew what she wanted to do with the rest of her life. Teaching was her calling. And for 26 years, she’s been doing just that. Now a kindergarten teacher at Whispering Pines Elementary in Cutler Bay, Saint-Hilaire has given her all to make sure her students always know that they have someone in their corner, even long after they’ve left her classroom. It’s this dedication to her students, and especially throughout these challenging times, that have earned her the honor of being named the first winner of the CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength contest and it’s $2,000 prize.

“I don’t just teach them for the 10 months they are with me; they are my students for life,” said Saint-Hilaire. “I want to leave a legacy behind for my students, and have a positive impact on them.”

Navigating the last couple of months of social distancing and virtual lessons, Saint-Hilaire knew that her main priority, outside of the curriculum, would be connecting with her students. To make up for the lack of a physical classroom, she drove by her student’s homes to drop off learning packets, and even created a personal Google Voice number for the parents to text and call her with any questions they had about the material.

“Teaching virtually is not the same as teaching face-to-face,” said Saint-Hilaire. “That’s why I try to find other avenues to make a connection with my kids in a safe way.”

Even before this unprecedented year, she always went above and beyond to help her students in every way she could. Her classroom mini-fridge is kept stocked with snacks to feed her students. She believes that when you feed the body, you feed the mind, so she always made sure that her students never went hungry while in her classroom.

Now that she and her students have returned back to school for in-person learning, Saint-Hilaire has noticed that many of her students are coming to class without school supplies. She believes that this supply shortfall was brought on by these challenging few months, so she has taken it upon herself to provide them with necessities like pencils, paper and notebooks.

“As a teacher, you always wonder if you’re making a difference,” said Saint-Hilaire. “I am so honored that CGI is recognizing my dedication and those who are helping their community during these hard times.”

For the next three weeks, CGI Impact Resistant Windows and Doors is celebrating the strength of local heroes who have helped others during these difficult times by rewarding them with a cash prize, just in time for the holiday season.

“This year has presented extraordinary difficulties for many people, but from that, we’ve seen remarkable acts of kindness, strength, and spirit that refuses to be broken,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations, CGI’s parent company. “We created this contest to shine a light on community members who have demonstrated exceptional generosity or support to others during these challenging times. We’re proud to be able to recognize these deserving individuals and share their inspiring stories.”

Do you know someone who’s gone above and beyond to help others in your community? Nominate them for CGI Window and Door’s CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength contest. All you have to do is write a brief description of how they’ve helped others these past few months. CGI will choose four local heroes to win a prize of $2,000. The final day to enter is November 18.