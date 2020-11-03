Your Miami Beach Staycation Awaits

Miami Beach is a city like no other place in the world and it is undeniably one of the most popular beach destinations for travelers worldwide. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking sandy shores and year-round sunny skies, the city’s beaches make for the perfect getaway for families, solo travel, couples, and even friends.

Only a short distance from the mainland, Miami Beach is a paradise getaway ideal for a much-needed escape. Aside from its beaches, what makes Miami Beach a great destination are also the amazing hotels, the exclusive spas, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, high-end shopping, outdoor activities, and, of course, the award-winning cuisine. But most of all, it’s all about that love of locals.

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) knows locals provide the most authentic and trusted perspective, offering visitors inspiration for their next staycation or getaway. “Miami Beach is not only a world-renowned destination because of our beaches. What truly makes this destination like no other is our local community,” notes Grisette Marcos, Executive Director MBVCA.

For this reason, the MBVCA has unveiled a new, multi-channel marketing campaign, “My Miami Beach, Your Escape,” featuring a selection of photos capturing the lure of Miami Beach shot by local photographers. Running through November, “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” provides an insider’s look at Miami Beach through a collection of images shot by locals chosen through a call for submissions earlier this year.

Photo by Majo Grossi

“I love the colorful sights found in South Beach. It reminds me of the cultural diversity that makes Miami Beach one of the best places to live on earth or vacation at,” said Majo Grossi, a Miami Beach local.

We couldn’t agree more.

Those inspired to visit Miami Beach can download the official app http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and begin to plan their next getaway or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach for real-time information and recommendations.