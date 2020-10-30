We deserve ALL the desserts this year, and these places offer something for every sugar craving

Slice into sweet rewards at these local bakeries and dessert shops, like LoveLee Bakeshop.

Autumn, in all its cinnamon-caramel and pumpkin spice glory, has a way of evoking our inner sweet tooth. The solution? Head to one of these South Florida bakeries, dessert shops and tea rooms for a quick sugar fix no matter the season.

Lily & Rose Tearoom

Tucked away in a strip mall in Sunny Isles, you’ll discover an adorable tearoom splashed with a bright flamingo mural and run by Sophie Kagan and Haislan Portela. Come early for Kagan’s sweet crepes — she’s from France and they’re her specialty — or schedule an afternoon date for tea and dessert. The intimate shop boasts a large selection of fine teas, including coveted tea brands Kusmi and Mariage Freres from Paris; and you’ll swoon over the dreamy set-up with fine tea sets from Amsterdam and a fancy cage full of treats. When it comes to dessert, choose from a variety of French macaroons, which are gluten-free and freshly baked for the teahouse; a beautiful salted caramel mousse cake shaped like a pear (there are always different flavors and shapes of the mousse); and top sellers like an authentic pistachio baklava from Turkey, or a rich Brazilian carrot cake with Brigadeiro inspired by Portela’s home country. Save room for the smooth gelato, and pumpkin is in the flavor rotation for fall. @lillyandrosetearoom







Casa Fête

Since we can’t attend fab fêtes where desserts are the delicious finale, Casa Fête brings the dessert party to you. Created by Fernando Quinzanos and Alfonso de Bustos, who hail from Mexico City, the dessert atelier was previously known for its memorable high-end desserts at Miami’s luxury events and weddings. When the pandemic halted most events, the duo pivoted to custom dessert delivery with a new line of rosca cakes. While shaped like a bundt cake (spoiler alert: it’s not baked in an oven), this Mexican treat is like nothing you’ve tasted before. Made of crunchy flakes and Belgian chocolate, the desserts come in four signature flavors such as Speculoos cookies and a cookie butter filling; salted caramel, pretzels, and caramel chunks; brownies; and s’mores layered with marshmallows and graham crackers. The roscas are addictive, and you’ll find yourself breaking off another crunchy piece much too often. In typical event flair, the desserts also arrive in to-die-for packaging that resembles a piece of fashion. @casafete







LoveLee Bakeshop

Pour some sprinkles on me! At this happy new bake shop in Fort Lauderdale run by owner and pastry chef Lee Mazor, imaginative dessert dreams come true. Stop by on Saturdays for Mazor’s melt-in-your-mouth rainbow cinnamon buns fashioned with brioche buns and lathered in cream cheese frosting. While she’s perfected chocolate chip sea salt cookies (her personal favorite), you must try her insane almond sprinkle cookie stuffed with gooey marshmallow. (With its color explosion, it’s also a perfect snap for the ‘Gram.) Other fun desserts include Crispy Queens — think Rice Krispy Treats with loads of sprinkles and different types of cereal — and cake cups that come in rotating cake flavors like cookies and cream, strawberry, funfetti, almond and more, and topped with frosting. While Mazor specializes in trendy drip and sprinkles cakes for special occasions, she also offers adorable grab-and-go cakes starting at $20 when you’re in a pinch. If you can’t decide, go for an assorted dessert box with all the sweet things. @loveleebakeshop