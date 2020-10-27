Little Palm Island Resort & Spa enchants visitors with an elegantly exotic vibe

Lauded as one of the top luxury resorts in the Florida Keys, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa provides lodgers unmatched privacy and exclusive amenities.

As the motor yacht regally cuts through the flawless blue-green water that makes the Florida Keys so special, I grip my Gumby Slumber — a welcome cocktail spiked with spiced rum — and let the wind and salt air wash over me. Heading for a private island only reachable by boat or seaplane, I vowed to leave the worries of 2020 on the mainland, if only for the weekend. Soon, a sliver of iconic Little Palm Island Resort & Spa comes into view, and as the boat slows, an old, familiar feeling of excitement builds. Maybe it was the tropical concoction taking effect, but I knew I was in for something special.

Magical Moments

The Romance Suite's spacious balcony offers guests views for days.

Little Palm’s fantastical powers cast a spell the moment you step foot onto the four-acre island situated 20-plus miles north of Key West. The beloved luxury resort that’s played host to presidents and many of Miami’s special celebrations, was brought back to life with a new aesthetic in March after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Covered in lush tropical plants and trees, where paper-thin white butterflies and dragonflies dance about, a little magic is everywhere.

Void of televisions, buzzing cellphones and children, disconnecting is effortless; hemmed by water on every side, the emphasis is on complete relaxation and wildlife that will often surprise and delight. Walks along the surrounding docks reveal tropical fish and giant tarpon, along with wading birds stalking their next meal. Our first morning sipping tea in the meditation garden, where white Ibises dip their beaks into the pool dressed in bright water lilies, a Key deer suddenly appeared. Tucked beside purple flowers, the deer with its velvety antlers and wide-eyed gaze looked like a woodland creature from a storybook. Again, magic.

Idle moments of repose by the pool are calling.

The best part of being “stranded” on a private island is determining how to spend your day. Doze in a hammock overlooking the ocean after sipping a Gumby Slumber, appropriately named by a bartender for this exact leisure. Perch in new poolside cabanas fixed with beautiful chandeliers, or camp out in a chair in the water that calmly wraps around the island (although it’s not the most inviting water for swimming). When you’re ready to explore the surrounding flats, hop on a paddle board, kayak or sailboat; or try your hand at fishing.

One of my favorite activities of the weekend was taking off on a complimentary Boston Whaler to anchor at a nearby sandbar, splashing around in the shallows for hours. The new two-story SpaTerre, which looks like it was ripped from a brochure touting Bali, offers an extravagant indoor-outdoor oasis meant for Balinese and Thai-inspired treatments along with anti-aging facials using coveted Biologique Recherche products.

Views on Views

Careful diners looking to socially distance themselves can opt for an intimate sunset dinner on the water.

For me, the most anticipated part of each day was dinner — that’s when the real enchantment happens. Tables in the sand are beautifully arranged with delicate seashells at each place setting and positioned so that diners can watch the sun sink into the water. Chef Danny Ganem, formerly of Miami’s Betsy Hotel, wows guests with appetizers like foie gras coconut crème brûlée and local fish simply cooked to perfection. Each night as the tiki torches flickered and piano music wafted from the Monkey Hut Lounge, I would kick off my shoes and dig my toes deep into the sand. You’ll be lost in the moment, before heading up to the lounge to spend the rest of the night by the fire pits.

Remote Rendezvous

Little Palm Island's Premier Suite.

At a time when isolation is everything, Little Palm over-delivers with 30 new or reimagined thatched-roof villas sprinkled along crushed seashell paths. (With around 60 people on the island at a time, it never feels crowded.) The new aesthetic gives off modern-West Indies inspiration, with vaulted bamboo ceilings, ultra-plush sofas and chairs, vintage rugs, and four-post canopy beds so high that you’ll feel like a child climbing into a cloud. Every bungalow has a private sundeck, and after a sublime day in the sun, rinsing off in the outdoor shower surrounded by foliage feels like a luxury. Upgrading to Island Romance Suites means copper soaking tubs on the deck, and the new Island Premier Suites boast the most space on the island and an exclusive beach area. I suggest popping a bottle of bubbly from the rattan bar, and star-gazing on your deck.

During a year when magical moments have dimmed, a retreat to Little Palm Island offers the fantasy we all need.

littlepalmisland.com