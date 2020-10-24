Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber shares his favorite places to enjoy while in the Magic City

Where does Rande Gerber head to when visiting South Florida? Read below and find out.

Alongside partner George Clooney, you’ll find Rande Gerber’s signature on every bottle of Casamigos tequila. The co-founder of the brand chats with INDULGE about the Miami dishes and cocktails he loves most and the hot spots he never fails to visit while in South Florida.

Joe's Stone Crab.

THE CLASSIC “I’ve been going to Joe’s Stone Crab since I was a child. My favorite dishes are the stone crabs, fried chicken, onion rings, and creamed spinach.” Joe’s Stone Crab, 11 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-673-0365.







OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean “Deep Black” Casamigos watch.

THE WATCH “I designed the Seamaster Planet Ocean “Deep Black” Casamigos watch for OMEGA. It’s a limited-edition that I wear all the time.” $11,600, OMEGA at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. # 621, Aventura; 305-931-8788.













Matador Room's Casamigos margarita.

THE MARGARITA “I always get a Casamigos Margarita at the Matador Room. The bartenders are true mixologists and always get creative with drinks. I really appreciate the unique ways they create perfect cocktails.” Matador Room at The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 786-257-4600.













THE BURGER “I really enjoy the Bal Harbour area and the restaurants at the Shops – Le Zoo, Carpaccio and Makoto. My go-to dish at Le Zoo is the burger and the chicken parm at Carpaccio.” Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour; 305-866-0311.







KEN HAYDEN PHOTOGRAPHY The Surf Club Restaurant.

THE DESIGN “The architecture and design at The Surf Club is incredible. I’m a big fan of Thomas Keller’s restaurant on the property and the private Hemingway Bar and club.” The Surf Club Restaurant, 9011 Collins Avenue, Surfside; 305-768-9440.







THE VIEW “The 1 Hotel is a nice spot and design. I love the Casamigos cocktails at the lobby bar or up on the rooftop for sunset views.” 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 833-625-3111.







Casamigos Reposado.

THE TEQUILA “My favorites wouldn’t be complete without Casamigos. I drink our Reposado neat or on the rocks. I love how smooth and pure it is without the burn.” $73.99, Total Wine, 14750 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami; 305-354-3270; totalwine.com













Roasters ‘N Toasters.

THE BREAKFAST SPOT “The classic Miami breakfast at Roasters ‘N Toasters. The breakfast sandwiches are great.” Roasters ‘N Toasters, 525 Arthur Godfrey Road, Miami Beach; 305- 531-7691.