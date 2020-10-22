You’ll want to sip and savor some of Miami’s most daring martinis this weekend. Here’s why.

Toasting to a classic at Ariete.

For all its straightforward simplicity, the martini is a drink with secrets. Its origin is a veiled enigma with some stories claiming it came from Martinez, California, while others stating it was in fact created in San Francisco. Wherever it came from, the martini has been cemented in history with devoted fans like Winston Churchill, Alfred Hitchcock, Ernest Hemingway and James Bond, not to mention television’s favorite New York fashion girl, Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. Our Fall 2020 project? Sipping and savoring to bring you the very best Magic City martinis.

Location: Ariete

Drink: Dirty Martini

This take on a dirty martini spotlights one key ingredient and that’s a special olive brine that has a distinctive bold, salty and slightly bitter flavor. Although it’s a variation of the original gin martini, this dirty martini has also become a staple cocktail, but with one slight tweak. It’s not mixed with vermouth, but instead it’s simply rinsed through the glass and poured out so that the martini has just a hint of it – perfect for those looking for a bone dry martini.

Vermouth Bianco

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2.5 oz vodka

.5 oz olive brine

3 olives stuffed with bleu cheese

Ice

Rinse martini glass in vermouth bianco (pour out). Pour 2.5 oz of vodka in to a stirring glass with .5 oz of olive brine. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into rinsed martini glass. Serve with 3 bleu cheese or gorgonzola stuffed olives.

arietecoconutgrove.com







Location: Toscana Divino

Drink: Watermelon Martini

This refreshing tropical drink tops the list thanks to its fresh ingredients and balanced flavor. In true Italian fashion, sweet watermelon is muddled with basil, not mint, and then vodka, a touch of simple syrup and fresh-squeezed lemon juice are shaken in. At home, whether you’re stirring or shaking your martini, make sure all your ingredients are as cold as possible. Pro tip: double strain to remove all impurities from the watermelon.

1.5 oz watermelon juice

1.5 oz vodka

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

2 basil leaves, muddled

In a separate glass, muddle basil leaves. This helps to release the flavors of the fresh ingredients. Shake until blended well. Double strain into Martini glass. Garnish with basil leaf and enjoy.

toscanadivino.com













Location: LPM Restaurant & Bar

Drink: Tomatini

The brand’s signature cocktail is a blend of simplicity and unique flavors. Think of it as an elevated adaptation of a Bloody Mary made with sweet Campari tomatoes. While traditional martinis are made with gin, this drink is made with vodka because according to bar manager Barna Jeremias it’s a neutral spirit that speaks to a global audience and works better with the flavor profile of the Tomatini. Pro tip: don’t forget the secret ingredient: Fernando Pensato three-year aged balsamic vinegar.

2 fresh Campari tomatoes

2 pinches of salt and cracked black pepper

2 bar spoons of simple syrup

3 bar spoons of 3-year-old balsamic vinegar

2 oz Ketel One vodka

Muddle the Campari tomatoes with all ingredients. Shake vigorously with ice. Double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with cherry tomatoes rolled in salt and fresh black pepper.

lpmrestaurants.com/miami













Location: Casa D’Angelo

Drink: Espresso Martini

Vanilla from the vodka blends nicely with the richness of the Demerara syrup in this drink, while the herbaceous chicory liqueur and espresso rum add depth and a unique flavor profile that creates a well-balanced, easy-to-drink cocktail. According to bartender Andres Gutierrez, that’s the secret to making a great martini - introducing elements that go well together. Pro tip: use fresh espresso or bold-flavored coffee.

Giovanna Elia.

2 oz. Stolichnaya vanilla vodka

1 oz. fresh espresso

.5 oz. Demerara syrup

.5 oz Grind Espresso rum

.5 oz Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur

Combine the ingredients in a Boston shaker. Fill with ice. Shake vigorously for 20-30s second. Strain to pour. Garnish with espresso grinds.

casa-d-angelo.com













Location: Bourbon Steak

Drink: Casa Rosada Martini

Heralded as the next evolution of the martini, this drink is approachable with familiar flavors but made with mezcal. Don’t be put off by the thought of the mezcal’s typical smoky flavor because when it’s combined with a hint of spice from the jalapeños and citrus from the grapefruit, this martini will shoot up to the top of your favorites. It’ll be up to you to decide if this mezcal twist is a true martini or not. Pro tip: Expressing a fresh grapefruit peel over the drink will combat the spiciness.

1.5 oz Del Maguey mezcal

.75oz St. Germain liqueur

1.0 oz fresh grapefruit juice

.25 oz fresh lime juice

2-3 slices of jalapeños

1 long grapefruit peel for garnish

Pour the mezcal into a cocktail shaker, add the jalapeño slices and muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients except the grapefruit peel. Add ice and shake hard, double strain into a coupe or martini glass.

bourbonsteakmia.com













Location: Jaguar Sun’s popup Sonny’s Someday Steakhouse

Drink: Fino Martini

When the pandemic shut down bars across the city, Jaguar Sun’s owners decided to open up a Little River open-air steakhouse popup. With this new chophouse vibe, co-owner Will Thompson debuted a lavish martini menu featuring creative takes on traditional libations including a martini pitcher, a martini improved with absinthe and this Fino Martini, a tropical take on a classic martini that has dry sherry in lieu of vermouth.

Adam DelGiudice

2 oz London dry gin

.75 oz fino sherry

.25 oz clarified passionfruit

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass, stir for 20-30 seconds, strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and serve.

jaguarsunmia.com







Location: 1-800 Lucky

Drink: Tea Time

Keeping with the traditional martini base, 1-800 Lucky veteran bartender Ben Angel created this cocktail with lychee liqueur and matcha tea reduction to honor Lucky’s Asian roots. This gin-forward cocktail’s tropical notes and herbal flavors make it a fun, refreshing drink to sip outside in the courtyard now that the food hall has reopened. Pro tip: At home, pick a gin that’s not too assertive. It shouldn’t be too floral or too dry.

1oz New Amsterdam gin

.5oz lychee liqueur

.25 Dolin dry vermouth

.75 matcha tea reduction

Serve in chilled Nick and Nora glass with dehydrated lime wheel garnish.

1800lucky.com