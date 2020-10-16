Where to go and what to do on a safely-planned staycation in Key West

Find Ocean Key Resort & Spa at 0 Duval St., Key West.

Social distancing. It’s been a part of our new normal since March. And for that reason many of us have spent a little too much time inside our own homes—looking at the same walls day in and day out. So if you’re considering flying the coop for a change of scenery, we’ve got a trip for you that’s easy, close and safe.

Hit the Road

Not ready to fly yet. Not a problem. Living in South Florida, the Keys are just a car ride away. So pack up the fam, your masks and hand sanitizer and set the GPS for Key West. The scenery on your ride down beats staring at your walls or reruns on Netflix any day of the week. You’ll immerse yourself in the blue ombre waters below as you cruise down the Seven Mile Bridge.

Check In

First things first, you’ll need a place to rest your head. Ocean Key Resort & Spa isn’t just a hotel. It’s an experience. Its location offers the gift of being in the middle of Key West’s biggest attractions without being in the mix of crowds. How, you ask? First, it’s the location. The hotel rests on Duval, overlooking the water. It also overlooks Mallory Square, the legendary spot where everyone gathers daily to watch the sun set into the water. The spot where performers of all types gather and groups gather round to see their shows. At Ocean Key Resort & Spa you can do all of that from your safe and socially distant balcony.

Breakfast by the sea? Yes and thank you! Begin the day with a mimosa in hand at Ocean Key Resort's scenic restaurant, Hot Tin Roof.

Sip drinks from your balcony as you hear the live music playing from Mallory Square below. Watch from your balcony as the sun plunges into the water, turning the sky into marvelous shades of gold. Dine al fresco on room service surf and turf for lobster mac and cheese from Hot Tin Roof, the hotel’s delicious restaurant. And then watch the sunrise over room service bloody marys and french toast delivered straight to your balcony. Honestly, if you choose not to leave your room for the whole trip, you’ll still feel as though you’ve had the complete Key West experience.







Ticket to Ride

One of the best parts of visiting Key West, is seeing it via a bike from Fury.

So if you do opt to venture out, there’s plenty to see from your bicycle seat. And if you’re staying at Ocean Key Resort and Spa, renting a bike is as easy as hanging a left as you exit the lobby. Simply make your way to the Fury booth and request a bike. Rentals are $15 a day and come with locks and lights. Bicycles are decked out with baskets (with built in coozies) so you can take your essentials along. Consider cycling through Key West’s neighborhoods so you can see the beautiful architecture. It’s a path less chosen so you know it won’t be a crowded cruise.

A Quaint Cheers

So you haven’t been to a bar in half a year. If that’s on your vacation “to do” list, here’s one that is big enough for you and two guests. And that’s about it. It’s called The Smallest Bar Inn Key West, and it’s a whopping 72-square-feet. It’s in the running for the smallest bar in the world, too. Find it right in the middle of Duval Street. Bike over, grab an uber affordable drink and fulfill your bar desires without leaving you mixing with the masses.

The Smallest Bar Inn Key West is located at 124 Duval Street, Key West.

Live music, sunset dinner, a beautiful bike ride and happy hour. When 2020 hands you all of its sour antics, head to Key West and make vacation limeade.