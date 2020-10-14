HOME DESIGN TIPS & TRENDS FROM MIAMI’s IVETTE ARANGO INTERIORS

INDULGE sat down with Ivette Arango for a quick conversation on interior design trends and tips in 2020 and beyond.







What do you define as “good” interior design? A good interior design properly utilizes the space for its function in residential or commercial. It is not a definition, but an innate feeling that the area feels right.

What is the secret to combining beauty and function in a space? Be creative with your finishes while being conscientious of scale. I like to work with quality merchandise and unique elements that together showcase elegant design.

After a long and successful career with a variety of clients, what is your personal philosophy about creating the ideal living or working space? Good lighting. Natural light is better. Declutter and organize to remove distractions. Everything should have a place.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Everyday life has changed for many in 2020. What are the most popular requests you’ve seen this year? Home must have a dedicated area for work and a backdrop for video conferences. Technology has become important in design and function, without sacrificing luxury. An area for homeschooling also has been an added element in some current design plans.

Name a top design trend that will be prominent in 2021 People are working from home and, as a result, life has become more casual in many respects — from the way we dress to our living space. Neutral colors are dominant with light tones of blues, grays, greens and white.

What has been your favorite project to date? Every project is unique with new challenges that as a team we approach with equal passion.

What inspires you now? I find my inspiration EVERYWHERE. Miami is a place, for example, that is forward thinking, constantly evolving, growing and yet keeps it roots within its diverse culture. There is so much material all around to drive my creativity.

Contact Ivette Arango Interiors by visiting the showroom located at:

300 Palermo, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Tel: 305.576.6243

info@ivettearango.com

www.ivettearango.com