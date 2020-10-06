Some Miami museums have now opened. Here’s what to expect while strolling through your favorite art space

Allan McCollum: Works since 1969 exhibit at ICA Miami.

The arts empower. They nurture. They heal. They invigorate. During a time in the world when many of us need all of the above, it’s comforting to know that we can continue to experience art in various ways, even IRL. Here are a list of area art museums that have opened their doors to visitors (in some, way, shape or form) and what to expect.

ICA Miami

Deep in the heart of Miami’s Design District, the ICA Miami is now taking reservations for hourly visits to see its new exhibitions. Capped to admit only 10 guests per hour, you’ll want to plan ahead in scheduling your visit for an intimate look at Miami artist Tomas Esson’s first solo exhibition, Allan McCollum’s retrospective occupying the two upper galleries, among other highlights including a timely installation by Arthur Jafa. Visit the ICA website to reserve your tickets for timed entry on Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm-6pm. Additional hours from 11am-12pm on these days have been set aside for seniors and at-risk visitors. Temperatures will be taken at the door and guests must wear masks at all times during their visit.

Admission is always FREE. icamiami.org

Frost Art Museum FIU

Woven Destiny, the Aurora Molina installation in House to House: Women, Politics and Place at Frost Art Museum FIU, courtesy of the artist and the Bernice Steinbaum Gallery.

This Smithsonian affiliate academic museum recently reopened its doors, but with limited hours. The general public can visit on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 3pm, by appointment only, as long as they wear a mask, practice social distancing and have their temperature taken by Frost Art staff prior to entering. While the museum requires 48 hours-notice for reservations, they may be processed sooner. Experience “Otros Lados: Itzel Alexis Basualdo, Hugo Crosthwaite, and Judithe Hernández,” considers Mexican and Mexican American experiences from three different generations of artists or peruse House to House: Women, Politics and Place, which explores the changing roles of women, metaphorically represented by the house as domestic space and the most public of houses, the U.S House of Representatives. Admission is always FREE. frost.fiu.edu

The Bass

Courtesy of The Bass. The Willfulness of Objects at The Bass.

Rain or shine, The Bass offers multiple ways to enjoy contemporary art through indoor and outdoor exhibitions. Explore current exhibitions featuring the work of over 100 artists, including works from the founding collection, recent acquisitions and the recent Oolite Arts Michael Richards Award winners, Karen Rifas and Edouard Duval-Carrié. Walk-in visits to the museum are welcome with 25 visitors allowed in at a time and new adjusted hours from 12-5 p.m, Wednesday-Sunday. Plus, while supplies last, get a free reusable face mask designed by artist Carlos Amorales! While all on-site programming and in-person tours have not yet resumed, gain access to free resources, virtual tours, video content, live programs and more via The [Virtual] Bass (thebass.org/virtualbass). Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, admission is free for children under 6 years old. bass.org

Coral Gables Museum

Coral Gables Museum.

This quaint but mighty museum is open for business with safety guidelines in measure. i.e. masks, social distancing, and sanitization and has a fashionable exhibition up called “PURSEonality: A Stylish Handbag History,” encompassing highlights from the personal collection of Ilene Hochberg Wood. Conceived through a partnership between Wood and Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, Pennsylvania, where it premiered, the show will be on view at the Coral Gables Museum from Sept. 15 to Jan. 7, 2021. The museum strongly encourages guests to RSVP at the website ahead of your visit and pre-purchase tickets. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for kids, children under 6 are free. CoralGablesMuseum.org

The Museum of Graffiti

Photo by Alan Ket. Risk, 2018; Part of a permanent collection by Museum of Graffiti.

Part gallery, part for profit museum, this newish-comer to Wynwood was one of the first to open back in May. While their ticket policies have changed (you have to pre-purchase tickets online), this indoor-outdoor spot is open for you to peruse graffiti art and learn about its origins. If you want to stay outdoors, stick to their free self-guided tour outside, consisting of 15 murals created by various artists from around the globe. Indoors, learn about the origins of the graffiti art movement or check out the work of Miami artist Gustavo Oviedo in Symbiosis. Tickets are $16 and children under 13 enter for free. museumofgraffiti.com

The Rubell Museum

Photo by Luna Goldberg. Works by John Miller and Richard Prince at The Rubell Museum.

Located in a newly renovated industrial space in Allapattah, The Rubell Museum – one of the largest private contemporary art collections in North America – boasts of more than 35 galleries featuring local and international works by key artists including Anselm Kiefer, Yayoi Kusama, Purvis Young, Tschabalala Self, and Kehinde Wiley, among others. Reduced to visitor capacity of 25%, the museum is open for walk-ins Wednesday-Sunday from 10:30am-5:30pm. Temperatures will be taken at the door and visitors must wear masks at all times during their visit. Top off your visit with a stopover at Leku, an upscale Basque restaurant on the Museum’s outdoor. The restaurant is now open and accepting reservations for both lunch or dinner. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students and youth. rubellmuseum.org







*Erica Corsano is a multimedia journalist with almost two decades of experience as a storyteller. She currently serves as the head of content at The Jewish Museum of Florida and The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University. Follow her @ericacorsano.

-Luna Goldberg contributed to this article.