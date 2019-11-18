Four of the world’s greatest chefs create a culinary fairy tale in Miami Beach just before Art Basel

Ever dreamed of dining at Mirazur (voted #1 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 list)? Chef Mauro Colagreco will be serving dishes at this year's ultra-exclusive Once Upon A Kitchen event, which heads to Miami Beach for the first time ever.

Once upon a time, a person wanting to gain access to exclusive culinary experiences had to know people in high places. Today, a credit card and a taste for out-of-this-world cuisine are the only things necessary to try select dishes from some of the world’s top chefs.

Earlier this year, GR8 Group, the leading international agency for distinctive VIP travel and luxury events, unveiled South Florida as its 2019 destination for “Once Upon a Kitchen” -- a bucket list-worthy epicurean extravaganza that will unite a quartet of international culinary masters: Massimo Bottura (Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy), Mauro Colagreco (Mirazur in Menton, France), Alex Atala (D.O.M. in São Paulo, Brazil), and Antonio Bachour (Bachour locations in Miami, Florida).

Massimo Bottura brings authentic Italian flavors from his award-winning restaurant Osteria Francescana to the Miami event in December.

The anticipated occasion, which will take place at the New World Symphony concert hall on December 1, promises to envelope the guests with innovative, multi-sensory moments, including “live-plating” by the award-winning chefs in conjunction with special lighting effects that define the aesthetic of each course. Lauded winemaker Roberto Cipresso — famous for creating a special cuvée for Pope John Paul II during the 2000 Jubilee — lends his experience to curating the night’s wine options, while world-renowned master mixologist Alex Ott will be on hand mixing up unique cocktails to sip on.

Courtesy of GR8 Group. Let's see what treats lauded pastry chef Antonio Bachour has in store for lucky guests.

While the chefs and organizers are keeping the menu a secret, insiders tell INDULGE to expect a soft shell crab dish (served as the New World Center space is converted into an exotic forest via lighting effects), Massimo Bottura’s beloved handmade tortellini (rumor has it that flutes filled with sparkling Château d’Yquem 2017 will be served with this dish), and Brazilian chef Alex Atala’s contribution to the menu — a plate inspired by Amazonian fires.

Alex Atala Ricardo Dangelo/@dangelofotos Chef Alex Atala of D.O.M. restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, currently #9 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 2019 edition of ‘Once Upon a Kitchen’ in Miami Beach,” said Barnabas Carrega, Co-Founder and CEO of GR8 Group. “What we have created through this event is an absolutely unforgettable and emotional experience, giving guests the extremely rare opportunity to sit within feet of their culinary idols and enjoy their most iconic creations.”

The event partly benefits Food for Soul, a not-for-profit cultural organization created by Chef Bottura and his wife, Lara Gilmore. “Massimo Bottura will be the storyteller of the evening,” says Carrega, “a narrator telling a great story together with his friends”.

Seats are available at $2,500, $3,500 and $5,000 per person. Cocktail hour is scheduled from 7:00-8:15 PM. Dinner will be served from 8:30pm until midnight. For more information, please call 786-296-6785 or visit the event website.