With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to think about bold beauty looks

Basic beauty looks for the holidays are so passé. Instead, entertain your daring side with more radiant options that highlight your inner confidence. Simply add an extra touch of color to your face, nails and even your hair. One thing is for sure, heads will turn.

Rodin – Lipstick in Tough Tomato

Jason Jamal Nakleh

Silky, smooth and loaded with moisture, you will never leave home without it. An added plus: that packaging! rodinoliolusso.com.



















Veronique Gabai – Sun-Kissed Lip Finish

Just a dab of this on top of your lip — or in the crease of your eye over your eyeshadow — can provide your look with a bold shine. Must be the gold pearl infusion! veroniquegabai.com.

























Dior – 5 Couleurs HAPPY 2020

J’adore! Exclusively from the Holiday collection, get this palette and its five daring colors while it lasts. Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour.































IGK – Sutro Ombre Color Spray

Are you ready to walk on the wild side? Spritz on this sultry, temporary violet spray for an ombre look that can be subtle or striking at your discretion. Available at IGK Salons or igkhair.com.





































Gee Beauty – Blush Stick in Adorable

arash moallemi

Heaven in a tube, enhance your cheekbones with this creamy and bright blush stick. Gee Beauty, Sunset Harbour.

















































Smith & Cult – Nail Polish in Ice Tears

This unique color for the nails makes a statement, but we suggest to go big or go home by adding the top and base coat for extra shine! smithandcult.com.

















































Sisley – So Volume Mascara in Deep Blue

A must-have voluminizer in an audacious tone, it also curls and coats while making your lashes look longer and simply gorgeous! Sisley at Miami Design District.







BEAUTY BONUS

ARTISTRY AT YOUR DOOR: MEET MAKEUP ARTIST ALEXANDER PALACIOS

Face it, it’s officially peak party season and you need a good makeup artist. With endless special occasions upon us, Alexander Palacios is the man to know. The Miami-based guru (who has worked the runway shows of Jean Paul Gaultier and Gareth Pugh, to name a few) comes armed with a brush and a vision. Clients can connect with Palacios via email, after which the artist will ask for an inspiration photo of the desired makeup look, book a time and place for the appointment, and arrive prepared to execute pure greatness.

Among the preferred products in his beauty arsenal is foundation by Giorgio Armani. “It just photographs the best and is the top choice for runways and editorial,” he says. “People just want the flawless look.” (Chanel’s brush kit and a few Trish McEvoy tools also make the cut.)

Constantly on the go between neighborhoods like Golden Beach, Indian Creek, Star Island and Pinecrest, he is no newbie to the industry. For the past twelve years, Palacios has honed his talents working for companies like Bobbi Brown, and then was recruited by Chanel Beauty, Trish McEvoy, Nars and still operates as a promotional artist with Tom Ford. “I believe in confidence. So I love to pop my client’s lips with a powerful color,” he says, “a bright high-impact liquid eye liner in bold shades is the key to success for a memorable holiday look!”

For inquiries, please contact Alexmakeup88@yahoo.com.