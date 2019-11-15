Orianne Collins and her husband, Phil Collins, make little dreams come true for disadvantaged children

Orianne Collins recalls vividly the moment she and her husband, singer and songwriter Phil Collins, first got the idea for Little Dreams Foundation (LDF) back in 2000.

“We were receiving letters from aspiring young talent that wanted to pursue their dreams. You have to remember, this was before all the TV programs like Star Academy or The Voice” she says. “Kids were dreaming of becoming singers or musicians or sportsmen and, coming from poor backgrounds, needed the help.”

Every year, children as young as four audition for a coveted spot in LDF, which grants access to mentorship from industry professionals. They have an annual evaluation to mark their progress, but most kids stay in LDF’s tutelage until they are adults.

HARMONIOUS EFFECTS

The Collins’ have called Miami home for the past eight years and hold their annual musical auditions here. Phil plays an active role in the musical component, serving as a jury member and having the final say in the selection of the musical talent, which this year welcomed seven newcomers. “Little Dreamers,” as they are endearingly called, have gone on to find great success, like Miami native Angelina Green, 15, who was selected to be part of America’s Got Talent in 2017.

The non-profit is getting ready for its 5th annual black tie gala, taking place November 16th at the Moore Building. LDF has worldwide reach, with offices as far away as Zimbabwe generating global stories of perseverance and success. Take Mounaim El Janati, for example, a child Orianne spotted while in Morocco banging a ball against the wall with a piece of wood.

“I asked him if he would like a racquet to which he said, ‘yes.’ He went on to become the number one [tennis] player in Morocco and is now the coach for Little Dreamers there.”

A MIND FOR MUSIC

As CEO, Orianne is the powerhouse behind the organization which, since its launch in February 2000, has reached more than 175 children. Her No Difference program based in Switzerland (under the LDF umbrella) helps handicapped children realize their dreams as well, with over 180 kids working with the Swiss National Circus as well as competing in martial arts, something near and dear to Orianne, who has a black belt in mixed martial arts. This year she founded Never Give Up, a global nonprofit foundation helping handicapped children.

Orianne’s philanthropic spirit does not end there. As leader and designer of OC Jewelry, a high-end jewelry brand with a flagship store in Miami’s Design District, she makes sure a portion of the profits go back to the LDF foundation to help expand its mission. Throughout all her accomplishments, helping the children is front and center on her mind. “We want them to achieve as much as possible of their dreams, and to help them, you know?”