Make room in your closets, fashionistas. The Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration will soon hit Miami

Designer collaborations have come and gone since the early aughts. The business strategy has become the norm in the somewhat fickle fashion world, where today’s hot trends are forgotten by sunrise tomorrow. H&M has not only been at the forefront of that particular fashion movement, but they stand out for one good reason — they sell out within hours.

Fashion historians will note that the late great Karl Lagerfeld was the first designer to collaborate on a collection with the juggernaut retailer. In his case, he created a capsule collection for both men and women, which sold out in minutes, establishing a precedent for future partnerships: Lanvin (2010), Versace (2011), Marni (2012), Alexander Wang (2014), and Erdem (2017). The heralded success of these developments made it all too clear: high-low activations are the most profitable marketing strategy for global brands and luxury designers.

Come November 7th, all eyes will be on the just-launched whole collection of the Giambattista Valii x H&M collaboration, which had a massively successful limited-edition launch in May at the exclusive International Film Festival in Cannes. Who can forget Kendall Jenner prancing around the French Riviera in what looked like a thousand layers of hot pink tulle?

Best known for a bold yet edgy feminine aesthetic with precise tailoring, Giambattista Valli has carried his sensibility and style into his collection with the Swedish brand, as well as the campaign featuring a few of the most recognizable names in fashion, art and music including Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, Cameron Monaghan and Chris Lee. The “Valli” boys and girls were shot in a variety of ornate settings in Giambattista Valli’s hometown of Rome.

Shop for your favorite pieces at H&M on Lincoln Road (551 Lincoln Road) and Aventura (19501 Biscayne Blvd). The Lincoln Road location will carry both women’s and men’s pieces, while the Aventura location will be ladies-only. Get while it’s hot — and still available. www2.hm.com.