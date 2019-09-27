Chanel opens up a beauty boutique at Brickell City Centre and, yes, it’s as luxe as it sounds

Beauty buffs now have a new place to congregate and stock up on products to elevate their overall look. Prestigious luxury brand CHANEL recently opened the glossy, glass doors of their Fragrance and Beauté Boutique at Brickell City Centre, offering clients a treasure trove of CHANEL products including makeup, fragrance and skincare as well as a wide selection of CHANEL Eyewear.

Discover your perfect shade of pretty at the CHANEL Fragrance and Beauté Boutique.

Designed to be an immersive experience, shoppers are encouraged to experiment with their favorite beauty products and can even discover the House’s scents in unexpected ways through the boutique’s new“Espace Parfum”, a digital interactive fragrance experience with intoxicating perfume offerings including Les Exclusifs, Les Extraits, and Les Eaux de CHANEL, whose key ingredients have been sustainably farmed in Grasse for decades.

Clients can also pick up the latest styles of eyewear designed by the iconic French label.

Those seeking a little more guidance or just the chance to learn a few tricks of the trade can attend Master Classes held in the event space or opt to receive personalized services such as makeup applications and skincare consultations. All services, including fragrance journeys, can be booked in advance online.

701 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL, 33130.