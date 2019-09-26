“Stay handsome” is the slogan of the Blind Barber, Miami’s latest cocktail bar — and barbershop

It’s nice that the team behind Blind Barber assumes we’re already handsome, especially since the cocktail bar and barbershop that began in New York’s East Village in 2010, has now arrived in the Magic City. Blind Barber’s local spot takes over a corner of the newly redesigned Nautilus by Arlo hotel on Miami Beach.

At Blind Barber, after-shave means a cool, innovative cocktail.

Snip and sip

In addition to the $55 haircuts, $30 beard trim, and a signature $30 hangover treatment, the Blind Barber also has a speakeasy-style bar. Guests and locals can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, listen to live music, and order some of Blind Barber’s greatest hits, including its specialty grilled cheese sandwich menu. The cocktail lounge highlights old Miami glamour, with lush green and pink velvet seating, terrazzo tables, copper walls and a large projection wall for movies or sports-watching. We promise your handsomeness only improves the more you drink.