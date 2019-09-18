A Night at the Market unites celebrity chefs and more to raise funds for Parkinson’s Foundation

A Night at the Market will transform The Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach into a star-studded gala for an event to benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Guests at the October 23rd event will be able to stroll through the glowed-up food hall and indulge in specialty food and drinks created by local and national celebrity chefs and mixologists. Participating celebrity chefs Food Network star Aarón Sánchez, Jonathan Waxman and Miami’s own Michael Schwartz.

The event honors two superstar women living with Parkinson’s: Zarela Martinez, a chef and restaurateur credited with importing authentic Mexican cuisine to the United States; and Mindy McIlroy, president of the real estate company Terranova Corporation, who has raised $1.5 million for Parkinson’s research from her business and personal donations.

Score $250 tickets, or better yet, VIP tickets get you access to special areas — and mean you’re giving that much more to a worthy cause. For more information, visit parkinson.org/market.