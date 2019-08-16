Frosé, okay? Miami’s favorite frozen cocktail is creating a buzz like never before

Raise a glass to the delicious frosé offered at La Côte, located a few steps from Fontainebleau Miami Beach's poolside scene.

It may be perfectly pink, but frosé is anything but simply pretty. We headed over to ten of the city’s most notable spots, each with rock-star bar masters who are breaking boundaries with their own versions of the trendiest frozen cocktail.

LA CÔTE – Miami Beach

No strangers to the luxury game, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach uses top-shelf ingredients in every cocktail. The resort’s beachside restaurant, La Côte, also happens to have a must-try frosé that is as delicious as it is unique. Maybe that is because of the pressed daily watermelon juice they add in? Or, perhaps it’s the Copain rose wine paired with a touch of Aperol that gives it that extra kick. Glass: $18, Pitcher: $70.

fontainebleau.com/dining/la-cote.

SUGARCANE RAW BAR GRILL – Midtown

Garnished with an orchid, their frosé’s base is Whispering Angel Palm. Pair that with ginger slush, prickling pear syrup, fresh grapefruit juice and a Ketel One touch, and you may end up ordering two or three. All day: $13, Happy Hour: $7.

sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

THE SHORE CLUB HOTEL – South Beach

Calling all tequila lovers! The organic slush mix paired with Volcan Tequila is reason enough to run over and experience the Frosarita. The sweet strawberry garnish tastes even better with a little dip. Sit by the pool and enjoy this in a glass or better yet, a pitcher.

Glass: $15, Pitcher: $75.

morganshotelgroup.com.

ZUCCA – Coral Gables

Perhaps it is the Mandarine Napoleon liqueur alongside Lebanese pomegranate molasses and the spritz of fresh rose water that make this cocktail the most refreshing of them all. As if that were not enough, their Super Tuscan Scalabrone Rosé and Bombay gin pair well elegantly with their Kelvin Slush Co. citrus mix. It is also garnished with fresh local petite flowers!

All day: $14, Happy Hour: $7.

zuccamiami.com.

TIME OUT MARKET – South Beach

Fun fact: Only at Time Out Market Miami do they monitor the pH of their cocktails. Why, you ask? To ensure a perfect icy and smooth taste, of course. Loaded with cherry, pomegranate and strawberry essence, their rosé of choice comes from Provence because they find the color to be most suitable. Also made with cane sugar and citric acid, this is one cocktail that benefits your health (sort of). Glass: $11.

timeoutmarket.com/miami.

THE STANDARD – Miami Beach

Boasting one of the best views in town, The Standard’s frosé is so simple, and just somehow SO right. Enjoy The Standard’s Kelvin slush mix, while the citrus vodka floater takes you to cloud nine. Glass: $14, Happy Hour: $7

standardhotels.com/miami.

MALIBU FARM – Miami Beach

Outstanding. Not only the cocktail, but the fact that you are sitting by the ocean, sipping out of a mason jar. This specific mixture starts with a Minuty rosé, a blend of Peach Schnapps, pear puree, and fresh grapefruit for a sweet and sour taste. Garnished with sage and blackberries and presented with eco-friendly paper straws. Extra points for that! Glass: $16.

malibufarmmiamibeach.com.

PHUC YEA – Edgewater

We all saw this coming — Phuc Yea just launched the Ph-rosé! Their version has hints of guava, lime, house-made lemongrass vodka, and a touch of hibiscus syrup. Each batch is made from scratch and is delightful for those scorching almost-end-of-summer days.

Glass: $10, Happy Hour: $7.

phucyea.com.

TAP 42 – Downtown Doral

In need of a sports bar vibe? Out of all of our choices, this cocktail is the most casual of them all. Made with Meomi rosé and a healthy dose of Beefeater London Pink gin, just sip, cheer for

your favorite team and enjoy! Glass: $10.

tap42.com.

FROSÉ 101

Every frosé in the world has a frozen slushy mix that must be used to keep that icy consistency. There are many brands and flavors available, mostly organic nowadays, and every day or two, restaurants prepare a new batch. Once poured into a glass, flute or jar, touches of bitters, liquors and even floral sprays are added.

You can be the mixologist of your own dreams with Martini & Rossi’s Frosé. Brand new to the market, this pink M&R bag only requires 4-8 hours in the freezer. The pleasantly fruity result is surprisingly low in calories and serves as the prettiest canvas for any garnish you wish to add.