Beat the end-of-summer blues with a staycation at the Bleau: Fontainebleau Miami Beach celebrates the start of “Spice & Stay”

Stop and stay at one of our most recognizable and storied properties, Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

There’s no denying it, the end of summer is on the horizon. However, you live in Miami and our soaring mid-August temperatures tell an undeniably different story. Cool off with a few days spent surrounded by world class amenities at the Fontainebleau. Now’s your chance to stay in one of Miami’s most iconic hotels, while enjoying complimentary dinners at a few of the city’s acclaimed restaurants.

Beginning tomorrow though September 30, the luxury property is offering a Spice & Stay package which includes a complimentary Miami Spice dinner for two each night you stay, at the signature restaurant of your choice. After using promo code SPICESTAY to book, guests can drop their bags and choose gastronomic ‘Spice’ experiences at Hakkasan, StripSteak By Michael Mina, and Scarpetta by Scott Conant, as well as enjoying complimentary overnight parking for every night they book.

Fontainebleau Hotel Paul Warchol

If one day is enough to keep your summery, carefree spirit in check, the hotel encourages residents to delight in an array of spa treatments at the Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau as a part of their Spa & Spice offer, which allows one to indulge in relaxation with a 50 minute massage or facial following a Miami Spice prix-fixe dinner. You can also enjoy savings on any nail, styling, cut or color service at the Lapis Salon with the Miami Spa Month package lasting until August 31st.

Though the season will cool off (eventually, we hope), Miami sure knows how to keep things spicy until then.

To book, visit: www.fontainebleau.com/specials/spice-and-stay or call (800) 548-8886.