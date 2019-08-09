The season of spa: 7 top spots to improve health and wellness at during Miami Spa Month

Get your 'zen' on at the spa inside The Setai.

One of the best parts about being in Miami over the summer are the various specials for locals in both the spa and food worlds. So, INDULGE decided to get down, and not-so-dirty to explore the best-of-the-best that the magic city offers in the pampering department. Here are seven unique services that will certainly provide the maximum R&R at a preferential price. Take advantage as these specials only last until the end of August!

THE SETAI – THE SPA

‘The Spa’ at what is arguably Miami Beach’s most zen location is tucked away in its very own building near the pool, and provides the most unique pedicure in town. The Aura Balance experience was executed by the beautiful Pilar, and was a heavenly 50-minutes long. Our package of choice also included a 30-minute light green tea facial that was non-invasive and left us feeling as if an entire bottle of Dr. Sturm’s Glow Drops had exploded across our face. Ready to go, we took the elevator to the second floor, where we were asked to lie down on a mechanical massage table. With a view of palms, pool and the Atlantic, we entered REM while Pilar used a magnifying glass with a light to perfect our toes. After our pedicure, we received the second part of the treatment, which was a 30-minute stimulating face treatment that included a tingling mask and an apparatus with a rolling crystal. We walked out with a smile from ear to ear! Pro tip: Sip on the spa’s signature tea before your treatment, for a refreshing start to your journey to natural beauty.

Spa Month Price: $139

AME – SPA AND WELLNESS COLLECTIVE

Hey Aventura/NMB ladies and gents. AME Spa & Wellness is offering specials that are simply worth swinging by the newly-renovated JW Marriott Turnberry Spa and Resort for. The Aromatherapy experience was state-of-the-art, starting with our therapist Kristen. She welcomed us into her treatment room and immediately sat us on the edge of the Ghareni massage table. We were offered three oil scents by the brand Shankara, and asked the sort of pressure we desired. In need for a post-jet lag boost, we chose the energizing option, which was loaded with essences of ginger. The 50-minute treatment was as unique as the massage table, which was comparable to a heated water bed. Pro tip: Make time on the way out to experience the salty sauna and the steam room.

Spa Month Special: $109

THE RITZ-CARLTON KEY BISCAYNE

If a massage with a view is your ‘thing’, then a trip over the Rickenbacker Causeway to the glamorous Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Key Biscayne is for you. The 25,000-square-foot world class spa features a whopping 21 treatment rooms, a full-service salon, steam saunas, whirlpools, relaxation lounges, yoga classes and an oceanfront fitness center. Tap into your spiritual center with the Path of the Rising Moon Treatment; an 80-minute relaxation extravaganza that includes aromatherapy, body polish and a hot Atlantic stone massage, which promotes the relaxing benefits of sweet orange and lavender in this balancing and harmonizing full body ritual. Pro tip: The offered scalp massage is not mandatory, but definitely suggested.

Spa Month Price: $199







FONTAINEBLEAU – LAPIS SPA

Massages are known for their relaxing qualities. Lavender, known to be an anxiolytic, is relaxing, too. Cannabidiol, an ingredient that makes up some 40% of the cannabis plant’s extract is, yeap, you guessed it, relaxing. So, when we went in to the Lapis Spa at Miami Beach’s famed Fontainebleau Hotel for their new aromatic CBD with lavender massage, it was safe to say that were leaving far more zen than we arrived. After enjoying their beautiful amenities—which include both co-ed and singular gender offerings ranging from pools to rain showers and steam rooms—we were collected from the private waiting area by therapist, Kathy, who walked us through the process of what we were about to enjoy.

Never having explored CBD before, she shared with us her love for this specific oil by the brand Lab to Beauty. This particular massage, a new addition to the menu, was an elevated version of a deep tissue, complete with anti-anxiety properties and aromatherapy that left us, well, in a haze. Pro tip: Lab to Beauty is an incredible line of CBD beauty products that are exclusive to Lapis and sold in the spa’s store. Make sure to purchase a product on your way out.

Spa Month Price: $139





EMÉNA SPA

Massage, facial and a blow-out — sounds like a dreamy schedule, right? Eména, inspired by the word ‘me’ in Greek, puts the focus on the inner and outer you, with Miami Spa Month treatments that range from the Vathi Deep Tissue massage ($199) to single process color and blow dry ($109). Located in Miami Design District, the spa has become the local one-stop beauty spot for both professionals and socialites living in Miami’s Midtown, Downtown, Brickell and Miami Beach areas. Pro tip: Though time be of the essence for some of these busy Miami players, it’s worth the while to spare a 100-minute time slot to delight in the 50-minute Vathi massage and 50-minute organic facial package.

Spa Month Price: $199







THE BILTMORE

In today’s world, the word “iconic” is used to describe everything from fashion looks to nail polish colors. In this case, it’s the most appropriate adjective to describe the legendary property located in the heart of Coral Gables. Its spa is equally memorable. Located on the seventh floor, this spa’s elite facilities are impressive and the menu offers a wide selection of therapies and treatments customized to help guests achieve long-term benefits and individualized wellness. Their menu includes a selection of massage therapies, skin care services, body treatments and wraps, signature couples’ treatments, and a full-service hair and nail salon. Pro tip: Beauty treatments can often make one hungry. Make a post-treatment reservation at the hotel’s elegant Palme D’or, which is offering a Miami Spice menu.

Spa Month Price: A 70-minute deep tissue massage is $139.







SLS BRICKELL- CIEL SPA

In every listicle, there should be one wild card. In this article dedicated to Miami’s must-visit spas, it’s the Ciel Spa at the visually inspiring SLS Brickell. While Miami’s financial district has plenty of gleaming hotels with fabulous spots to spend the day attending to your wellness, we recommend a day at this oasis of relaxation, indulging in lofty options like Gold Rejuvenating Facials, Chakra Healing Body Treatments and Marine Flora Wraps. Pro tip: Don’t miss the location’s Miami Spa month highlight, the Facial + Sonic Wave Therapy treatment. The utilization of live probiotics and gentle sonic waves result in a boost in collagen production, smoothed out wrinkles and the feeling that you have to come back soon.

Spa Month Price: $139 for the Facial + Sonic Therapy session.