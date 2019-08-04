Exclusive cocktail and dinner hosted by La Liga Contra el Cáncer

Dr. Luis and Jennifer Villa, Denise and Manny Alfonso
La Liga Contra el Cáncer (the League Against Cancer) geared up for its annual telemarathon with a cocktail party and dinner, which took place the evening before the main event — a beloved community tradition. The occasion served to honor volunteers, volunteer physicians and corporate sponsors for their continued support of La Liga and their life-saving programs. All proceeds from the events and the telethon will benefit uninsured and low-income cancer patients otherwise unable to afford expensive treatment.
