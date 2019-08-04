Indulge

Exclusive cocktail and dinner hosted by La Liga Contra el Cáncer

Dr. Luis and Jennifer Villa, Denise and Manny Alfonso
La Liga Contra el Cáncer (the League Against Cancer) geared up for its annual telemarathon with a cocktail party and dinner, which took place the evening before the main event — a beloved community tradition. The occasion served to honor volunteers, volunteer physicians and corporate sponsors for their continued support of La Liga and their life-saving programs. All proceeds from the events and the telethon will benefit uninsured and low-income cancer patients otherwise unable to afford expensive treatment.

Beatriz La Rosa, Elena Sariol, Maria H. Maribona and Adriana Cora.jpg
Julio Gomez Rebul, Teresa Gonzalez Rebul, Teresa and Jose Sanchez.jpg
Martha Musino, Maria Hidalgo, Conchita Tovar-Bas and Lisstte Youg.jpg
Lazaro Ojeda, Manuel Martinez, Daisy Ballmajo and Rodolfo Benavides.jpg
Frank Ycasa, Yudith Ycasa, Maggie and Lazaro Gonzalez.jpg
Carlos Woodry, Lauren Silva, Adelina Silva and Luis Sierra.jpg
Ricardo Cora Jr, Dorotea Brandt, Alicia Balius and Juan Boggi.jpg
Rep. Anitere Flores and Dustin Anderson.jpg
Angel and Teresa Fernandez, Gachy and Raoul Robau.jpg
Mariana Rodriguez and Manny Gaunaurd.jpg
Martha Alvarez and Carlos Billing.jpg
Martha Alvarez and Carlos Billing AETPHOTO715

Jose Ramos and Dra. Virginia Noy.jpg
Jose Ramos and Dra. Virginia Noy AETPHOTO715

Alina and Fausto Gomez.jpg
Alina and Fausto Gomez

Alexander and Samantha Pi–a.jpg
Alexander and Samantha Pia

Adib Eden and Ahmed Velez.jpg
Adib Eden and Ahmed Velez

Beatriz La Rosa and Maria H. Maribona.jpg
Beatriz La Rosa and Maria H. Maribona

Tere Benach, Dr. Julio Garcia and Mercy Garcia.jpg
Tere Bensch, Dr. Julio Garcia and Mercy Garcia

Photos Courtesy of Liga Contra el Cancer

