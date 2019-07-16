Local and luxe: 5 sexy vacation spots, zero plane ticket required

Moris Moreno

It’s the middle of summer, so you likely have the bug to wander somewhere fabulous. But you also just want to stay local without dealing with airport traffic or TSA lines. We get you. Skip the plane ride and enjoy to some great Florida destinations that are just a few hours from the Magic City. Whether you’re looking to just chill poolside while slurping on some oysters, or you’re looking to work on your fitness, these five awesome (and luxe) spots will have you in vacay mode quicker than your Mojito.

Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa

When you think of Palm Beach, glamour, luxury, and million dollar views come to mind. At the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, you’ll get all of that in a relaxed and inviting setting that makes it a unique getaway. You may not even want to leave your room, as all the accommodations are designed by Jonathan Adler, and offer private balconies with ocean, pool, or garden views.

Eat oysters poolside at one of two pools on property, or grab a seat overlooking the beach at Breeze Ocean Kitchen. Fridays and Saturdays are lively at Stir Bar and Terrace, where Old World glam meets high-end modern comfort in a stylish living room setting (meant to feel like a Palm Beach home) where sushi is offered, along with live music, champagne and specialty cocktails, like the Palm Sidecar. 100 South Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL. (800) 328-0170.







Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort

Staycations don’t have to be packed with an endless parade of activities. If you’re simply looking to ‘beach it and chill,’ then the cozy and romantic Sole Miami in Sunny Isles is ideal. Spend your days beachside under an umbrella or poolside with a glass of rose.

The resort happens to have Baleen, one of the best oceanfront restaurants in South Florida with sweeping views and equally impressive menu. The Lobster Sliders and the Pan-Roasted Grouper will make you feel like you are somewhere in the Caribbean, but really, you are just living your best life in Miami. 17315 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles, FL. (786) 923-9300.







JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa

Forget the beaches and hit the waterpark at the recently renovated JW Marriott Miami Turnberry. Yes, you heard right. This luxury hotel in the heart of Aventura, popular for its renowned restaurants like Corsair and Bourbon Steak, has now given us another reason to book a staycation—stat.

Ricardo Mejia

With the addition of Tidal Cove, the exclusive resort is now one of the only hotels to offer a state-of-the-art water park on property. Grab a tube and float down the lazy river, or indulge your adventurous side at the 60-foot tower featuring seven slides. After a day reliving your childhood on the slides, book a body scrub and a signature massage at Ama Spa, because adulting can also be fun. 19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL. (305) 932-6200.







Naples Grande Beach Resort

When you choose a staycation in Naples, expect coastal elegance and views overlooking three miles worth of white sandy beaches. At the eco-friendly Naples Grande Beach, you can take your pick of three pools on property, each catering to everyone from families (the Mangrove pool boasts a super slide) to adults (the Palm Terrace Pool offers chic cabanas). The resort also offers activities for the sports lovers including golf and a tennis club with 15 courts and private lessons.

Then there are the dining options, including Pan-Asian hotspot, Mantra, where guests can enjoy dishes like Banh Mi sandwiches and chicken lemongrass dumplings. Try one of their innovative cocktails, like the Mai Tai or White Dragon, and sip while staring at the sunset. 475 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL. (239) 227-2182.







Havana Cabana Key West

The nostalgic spirit of Havana can be found 90 miles away from the island, in vibrant Key West. Boasting the largest swimming pool in Key West, Havana Cabana will make you never want to leave this tropical oasis. Once you arrive to the resort, the smell of cuban sandwiches and abuela’s empanadas from the Floridita Food Truck in the hotel’s pool area may bring to mind childhood summers spent under the sun. The pet-friendly resort is also ready and willing to spoil your favorite fur friend.

Popsicles and smoothies are complimentary by the pool from 12-2pm and so are churros and virgin mojitos in the lobby from 4-6pm. Leave room for a ‘Key West Coco Loco Mojito’, the Mojitos Pool Bar serves over 15 different variations of the classic cocktail. 3420 North Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL (305) 294-5531.