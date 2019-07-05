With luxury partnerships and show-stopping fashion, Paraiso Miami Beach brings sexy back to Miami Swim Week

The 2018 Sports Illustrated runway extravaganza.

Finding paradise is no easy feat, but eyeing the perfect swimsuit for it won’t be at Paraiso Miami Beach.

Starting July 11th, the high fashion event is officially taking over what was known as Miami Swim Week for over a decade. Bringing over 30+ runway shows and activations by top brands in swimwear, and even a consumer-driven pop-up double decker overlooking Miami Beach.

Models backstage at Paraiso Miami Beach.

Summer Roster

Designers including Acacia, Badgley Mischka, Sinesia Karol, Monday Swimwear, Agua Bendita, Monica Hansen, Luli Fama, Aguaclara will be showing the luxe designs of their respective Resort 2020 collections on Parasiso’s runways, while over at the lounge of Paraiso’s main tent, eyewear company, Foster Grant will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a special installation for the industry attendees.





A bamboo tunnel envelopes the runway at the presentation of the 2019 collection by Stone Fox.

Stop, drop and shop

For the first time ever, the event invites consumers to a multi-day pop-up space, the Paraiso Bungalow, where attendees can shop collections, accessories, jewelry while meeting designers behind some of the industries most reputable brands, all under one roof.

Partnering this year with Paraiso Miami Beach is Olivela, the luxury shopping destination. Together they will create an elevated shopping experience where consumers can use their purchasing power for good, with 20% of proceeds going to Miami-based non-profit organizations.

INDULGE will be on hand on Sunday, July 14th, as Contributing Senior Fashion Editor Elysze Held hosts a very special shopping event at the Paraiso Bungalow, featuring luxury brands Pucci, Aqua di Parma, Lapima, Zimmerman, Moon Juice, Lem Lem, Oribe and fine jewelry brand Chopard, which will bring its Happy Hearts collection to Miami exclusively for Paraiso.

Extras

Other highlights of the week will include supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s presentation of her sustainable swimwear line, Tropic of C, an awe-inspiring Maaji runway show at Paraiso partnering location, Brickell City Centre, and the Upcycle Challenge, a national, student-designer competition developed to give use to dead stock fabrics and textiles from reputable swimwear brands.

High-brow designers Vitamin A, Cynthia Rowley, Volcom, Maaji and L*Space will mentor student designers through the design process to bring their looks to Paraiso Miami Beach, and a team of influential industry leaders (including INDULGE Editor-in-Chief Jenny Starr Perez) will judge the final looks.

For more information, please visit www.paraisomiamibeach.com. Please follow Paraiso on Instagram at @paraisomiamibeach.

INDULGE will also be covering the event throughout the week. Follow us @indulgemiami on Instagram.

#ParaisoMB

#IndulgeMiami