It’s #WanderlustWednesday! Gstaad, Hong Kong, Park City… Where will you #FollowIndulgeTo?

We all know the drill — it’s summer and Miami likes to wander. Hiking with a side of fondue in the Swiss Alps, anyone? Paddleboarding through a natural wonder?

Swim, paddle board, or just relax at the Homestead Crater in Park City, Utah.

PARK CITY, UTAH

Head to the geothermal springs of the 10,000-year-old natural wonder, Homestead Crater, for a therapeutic soak, scuba excursion or standup paddle board yoga class in the 95-degree water. Dreamy days in Park City can be spent fly fishing by peaceful streams, along with epic golfing and mountain biking on what are normally ski slopes.

parkcityyogaadventures.com/paddleboard; visitparkcity.com.

Acquaint yourself with the natural beauty of the South Carolina's May River with a scenic tour on Grace, the antique yacht exclusive to the chic Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.

BLUFFTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

No one knows how to summer better than the Lowcountry. At luxe Montage Palmetto Bluff, nestled between Savannah and Hilton Head, “porching” is a daily affair, where every afternoon guests congregate on one of the sprawling resort’s wraparound porches to sip lemonade or the potent Artillery Punch (a Southern drink with a 200-year-old history). Enjoy a leisurely motor down the scenic May River on the resort’s antique yacht, Grace. Nights mean counting stars and toasting s’mores by the fire.

montagehotels.com/palmettobluff.

What's better than an invigorating hike surrounded in one of the world's most beautiful spots? That, topped off with an exclusive lunch featuring fondue and wine.

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND

Trek to the new Mirage Gstaad, a ranch-style house by multimedia artist Doug Aitken covered from top to bottom in mirrors; the home reflects its stunning surroundings and evolves with the landscape’s seasonal changes. Another blockbuster moment: Embark on a scenic fondue hike, where you’ll purchase a backpack filled with everything you need to make the creamy cheese, and then hike to a wooden table shaped like a fondue pot to dine in the middle of green pastures and mountains.

gstaad.ch/en/gstaad/fondueland-gstaad.

“Alizarin” by Timothy Paul Myers, part of the Art in Resonance traveling exhibit, located at The Peninsula Hong Kong through the end of June.

THE PENINSULA HOTELS

The eyes of the art world are on The Peninsula Hong Kong for their Art in Resonance exhibit, where boundary-pushing artists have created over-the-top works designed to amplify the senses. Look up to see Janet Echelman’s otherworldly sculpture floating above the hotel’s façade or dine next to “Alizarin” by Timothy Paul Myers, which features trees, teapots and furniture swathed in red felt. The installation leaves Hong Kong at the end of June and moves to The Peninsula Paris in the fall.

SUMMER IN THE CITY

A sprawling lawn and beachside views await you at the grand Acqualina resort in Sunny Isles, FL.

Acqualina Resort & Spa

As the only South Florida resort open to the sea — with nothing blocking those stunning Atlantic views — settle into the St. Tropez-style living room on the grassy dunes at the five-star digs in Sunny Isles with a fresh coconut in hand. Spring for one of the new three-bedroom suites that come with a slick Rolls Royce for a day.

17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.

Imagine a summer filled with refreshing paletas and cocktails by the pool at the Hotel Confidante.

Confidante Miami Beach

Snag a day pass ($40-$50 depending on the day) that allows access to the resort’s two pools, a chaise lounge by the pool or beach, indoor-outdoor fitness center, and choose from their epic floatie menu that screams summer fun. My pick is the rainbow cloud ($55), blissed-out with a bottle of rosé or prosecco and refreshing fruit plate.

Seaspice's Carnival Platter.

Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge

Grab your summer crew and splurge on the $1,000 Seaspice Carnival Platter jam-packed with 2-pound lobsters, eight jumbo prawns, 24 oysters, Alaskan king crab, tuna, salmon and hamachi sashimi, salmon coconut ceviche, and caviar. The platter feeds up to eight people and you’ll dine alfresco overlooking the Miami River. 422 Northwest North River Drive, Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com.











