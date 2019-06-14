Rebag opens up shop in the Design District, giving used handbags a second chance at luxe

Hermes, Gucci, Prada, Celine, Louis Vuitton—they’re all a bag lover’s dream, and lightly used ones are now on shelves in Miami.

All you favorite fashion "friends" are here.

The Scoop

Rebag, the online-turned-brick-and-mortar handbag shop, opened its seventh storefront in the Miami Design District today. Its other stores are located in New York and California.

“The city’s vibrant culture, art, and deep admiration for fashion resonates with Rebag, and we already have a strong customer base in the Miami area,” Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag, told INDULGE.





“The city is fashionable, on trend, and brand conscious. We’re excited to introduce brick-and-mortar to Miami locals who will enjoy the ease of buying and selling beautiful, hard-to-find designer items in a luxury setting.”







Designed for the District

The store was designed by Red Antler, fit with an outdoor courtyard and a Magic City-inspired mural created by street artist Andrea von Bujdoss. The store will be neighbors with Michael’s Genuine, Cartier, Christian Louboutin, Oliver Peoples, and others in the shopping destination. It was because of the neighborhood’s trendiness and proximity to luxury brands that Rebag chose the Design District for its first store in the southern region.

Miami's next Instagram-worthy spot? Rebag's wall of Birkins.

Inside the two-story shop, guests will find the RebagBar, where customers can have their handbags looked at by experts to authenticate and sell their bags. There’s also the iconic (and very Instagram-worthy) Hermès Birkin Wall; a rainbow of colors of arguably the most exclusive handbag.

“For anyone to come into a store and see stacks of shelves carrying not just any Birkins, but Birkins in rare or limited-edition colorways and sizes, is a surreal experience,” Gorra says.

Something for every occasion.

Live and in person

Prior to opening its brick-and-mortar stores, Rebag was solely available online for shoppers--the first store opened in November 2017 in New York City. Other brands have been taking this online-to-street approach, such as Warby Parker and Rent the Runway.

Lined with colorful displays, the Rebag location in Miami officially opened its doors on June 13th.

“You’ll find that the Miami product variety will always be dynamic and exciting, and because of that, we hope that every customer who walks in will find a bag that they love,” Gorra says.

Rebag Miami, 140 Northeast 40th Street, Miami; rebag.com