INDULGE’S 35 Things to do in the 305 NOW

Catch up on Miami’s Omakase trend, dive into a glass-bottom pool, hire an Instagram butler, or party like it’s 1983. Fill your social calendar with INDULGE’S 35 Things to do in the 305 this summer.

1. GET JACQ’D AT ANATOMY

Sculpt your summer beach body with certified personal trainer Jacqueline Kasen at Anatomy in South Beach and her group fitness class, dubbed Get Jacq’d. The high-intensity, total-body fitness class incorporates resistance training and explosive movements for optimal results.

Take advantage of Anatomy’s gym and rooftop fitness deck, personal trainers, Pilates classes and both cold therapy and thermotherapy lounges through membership or day passes. anatomyfitness.com







2. SHOP LOCAL AT GIRALDA PLAZA MARKET

Come out to Coral Gables and the newly landscaped Giralda Plaza’s pedestrian promenade for their Sunday market through September 29. From noon to 5 p.m., local makers and crafters, including Mond’epice Teas & Spices and Keez Beez Local Honey, will showcase their wares, while acoustic musicians perform along the plaza. shopcoralgables.com







3. SNAG A SUSTAINABLE SUMMER DRESS AT REFORMATION

Trendsetting, sustainability-minded clothing line Reformation has opened its doors in Miami’s Design District and the fashionistas are flocking for easy-breezy linen dresses and vintage-inspired jumpsuits perfect for summertime. Founded by Yael Aflalo in 2009, the revolutionary brand infuses green practices into every aspect of its supply chain, from sustainable fabrics to eco-friendly packaging. Caring for the environment never looked so good! reformation.com







4. CATCH A SUMMER LIVE! SHOW AT THE ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER

David Guerrera

Beat the summer heat inside a cool, dark theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Highlights of its Summer Live! series include John Leguizamo’s one-man show Latin History for Morons (July 12-14), the 10-minute play festival Summer Shorts (through June 23) and superstar magician Reza: Edge of Illusion (August 24). arshtcenter.org







5. GET YOUR SUMMER GLOW AT SKIN LAUNDRY

With locations at Dadeland Mall and The Falls, Skin Laundry is your destination for safe and effective medical-grade laser facials.

Offering three different intensities designed for rejuvenation, acne-prone skin and anti-aging, treatments are designed to be quick (15 to 30 minutes) and accessible with your first facial free.

Their YAG laser deep cleans, exfoliates and stimulates collagen production for glowing, younger-looking skin. skinlaundry.com







6. SHOP CHIC CRYSTAL GLASSWARE, SIP AN EQUALLY CHIC DRINK AT BACCARAT

Baccarat, the legendary French makers of fine crystal glassware, is opening shop in the Design District on June 27, along with a Baccarat Bar inside the store. Enjoy fine cocktails and wine served inside Baccarat crystal, and then shop their latest collections of stemware, tableware, jewelry, objets d’art and lighting. baccarat.com







7. OVERTOWN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

Head over town to the Overtown Music & Arts Festival on July 13 for a fun-filled day celebrating the historic neighborhood’s culture. With past musical performers including Ceelo Green, Monica, Ginuwine and Tito Puente, Jr., the 2019 lineup promises to be star-studded. overtownmusicartsfestival.com







8. SIP SPIKED TEA AT BYBLOS

While it’s a given that you’ll order the wood-fired black truffle pideh, dry-aged ribeye and sweet jeweled rice the next time you dine at Byblos, be sure to also try their Habibi Marguerite tea service—made with exotic spices, tea and tequila. It’s a whimsical interpretation on traditional Eastern Mediterranean tea service and you’ll enjoy this spiked tea from an authentic silver tea set. byblosmiami.com







9. CROON TO KARAOKE AT CASA TUA

There are perks to membership at The Club at Casa Tua —and they include the uber-exclusive Wednesday night karaoke party. Led by resident DJ Claudio, who accompanies singers with his live beats, the fully immersive experience includes audience involvement with bongos and tambourines. You might even spot a star in your midst, as Serena Williams, Caroline Vreeland and Bacilos have all been known to take the mic at this in-the-know party. casatualifestyle.com







10. LAZY SUNDAYS AT PAMM

There’s just one spot in downtown Miami with an unobstructed view to the ocean. It’s best seen from the back porch of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, where the Government Cut canal heads straight into the Atlantic. It’s a stellar spot on a Sunday morning, where you can brunch at Verde, wile away a day in Adirondack chairs, or count the jumping dolphins in a stroll along the bay. pamm.org







11. GO WILD AT JUNGLE ISLAND

Jungle Island has always been a destination for exotic animal encounters, which you can experience with a VIP tour where you’ll feed lemurs, flamingos and sloths, and get up-close-and-personal with reptiles, kangaroos, a condor and the rare cassowary bird.

There are also new and exciting attractions, like the wind tunnel-powered SuperFlight experience and two Escape Rooms, Asylum and Cabin, that will test your mental acuity and detective skills in order to escape. jungleisland.com







12. TAKE A SEAT AT THE BARTENDER’S TABLE AT SWEET LIBERTY

Sweet Liberty’s bartender’s table is a mixologist’s spin on the traditional chef’s table, providing guests with a unique insight into the art of the cocktail.

The bartender’s table seats five in a cozy banquette nestled behind the bar at the popular South Beach watering hole. Enjoy a curated cocktail tasting with food pairings or simply order a la carte and enjoy a VIP experience from the privileged perch. mysweetliberty.com







13. GET DOWN WITH DJ FLY GUY

A rising star featured on VH1’s “Master of the Mix” DJ competition, catch DJ Fly Guy on the decks at STORY Thursday parties all summer long. The energetic MC is a favorite of Drake, Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, J Cole and Robin Thicke for private events. He also makes the rounds on the Art Basel party circuit and international festivals and nightclubs in Tokyo, Switzerland, South America and Toronto. nowthatsfly.com







14. LIVE OUT YOUR MIAMI VICE FANTASY

Stepping into 80’s 305 Bar — hidden inside cantinero Julio Cabrera and chef Michelle Berstein’s Cuban-inspired restaurant Café La Trova — is like entering a time warp. On Fridays and Saturdays, a DJ spins disco beats while servers proffer cigars and bartenders sling rum old fashioneds served on framed photos of Tony Montana with “three lines of powder.” It’s just confectionary sugar, of course, but you may still feel a rush of nostalgia.







15. TAKE A CRASH COURSE IN OMAKASE

Craving an authentic taste of Japan in Miami? The Den at Azabu, Sushi by Bou at the former Versace Mansion, and the passcode-only Hiden in Wynwood will spirit you away one roll at a time.

For a twist on Far East flavors head to AMA, tucked inside Brad Kilgore’s newest restaurant, Kaido. If you manage to snag a coveted seat at one of these counters, prices range from $120-$250 per person for 10-17 expertly curated courses







16. DINE BENEATH A GLASS-BOTTOMED POOL AT THE NEW CELINO HOTEL

Ocean Drive’s highly anticipated Celino Hotel opens late summer with a novel dining concept. Italian restaurant Pubblica is situated beneath the hotel’s glass-bottom rooftop swimming pool, offering diners a peek overhead at swimmers or perhaps a surprise synchronized swimming exhibition, all while dining on sumptuous wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas. thecelinohotel.com







17. HIRE AN INSTAGRAM BUTLER AT CLEO SOUTH BEACH

Chef Danny Elmaleh’s bright, colorful, contemporary Mediterranean fare at trendy Cleo in South Beach is both delicious and photogenic.

If the struggle is real when it comes to your Instagram foodie pix game, take advantage of the restaurant’s Instagram Butlers, armed with tools and tips to make your skillet haloumi and grilled lamb chop photos worthy of a thousand likes.



sbe.com/cleo







18. EAT PIE AT FIREMAN DEREK’S IN THE GROVE

Wynwood mainstay Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop has opened a second location in Coconut Grove with a roomier dining room and we think that’s reason enough to indulge in their addictive (and iconic) ooey-gooey salted caramel pie. firemandereks.com







19. SURF’S UP WITH RADINN’S ELECTRIC JET BOARD

Don’t let the tranquil waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay keep you from catching waves this summer in Miami.

Founded by Alexander Lind, the Swedish surf-tech company Radinn’s G2X electric jet boards are available at TheArsenale in Miami’s Design District. Propelled by an integrated engine, you can surf all day no matter the conditions. radinn.com







20. IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE WORLD OF ARTECHOUSE

Head to Artechouse for their summer exhibit XYZT: Abstract Landscapes by the acclaimed French digital artists Adrien M & Claire B. The immersive space on South Beach blends art and technology for experiential and exploratory installations.

Shorthand for horizontal, vertical, depth and time, at XYZT you’ll walk on floors that react to your footsteps and manipulate light particles within a giant digital cube. The sensory experience runs through September 2. artechouse.com







21. TASTE THE FONTAINEBLEAU’S EXCLUSIVE CHOCOLATE

The next time you’re at the Fontainebleau, swing by Chez Bon Bon for a chocolate bar or petit gateaux made with the resort’s new proprietary chocolate recipe, Fontainebleau Sapphire Noir.

Ricardo Mejia

Executive pastry chef Brielle Fratellone traveled to France to create the custom chocolate with Cacao Berry. The signature dark chocolate is being used as an ingredient in the dessert menus of the hotel’s signature restaurants, and you can even arrange a chocolate and wine pairing experience at StripSteak by Michael Mina. fontainebleau.com







22. INDULGE IN SUGAR FACTORY’S KING KONG SUNDAE

Take on Sugar Factory’s most over-the-top, Instagrammable sweet treat with their King Kong Sundae. This baby starts with 24 scoops of ice cream, so bring a crew to help you dig in.

The monstrosity is topped with three different syrups and includes among many items caramelized banana, waffle cones, unicorn pops, toasted marshmallows, chocolate chip cookies, red velvet cake chunks, a glazed donut and sparklers firing away. sugarfactory.com







23. TAKE A PIZZA-MAKING CLASS BY THE OCEAN AT MALIBU FARM

Kicking off June 16 for Father’s Day, Malibu Farm at the Eden Roc Miami Beach will offer a monthly pizza-making class at its oceanfront restaurant. The brainchild of California chef Helene Henderson, Malibu Farm emphasizes fresh, organic, local ingredients. Guests will create signature Malibu Farm pizzas, like the avocado pizza, and enjoy wine or fresh juice during the class. You’ll also go home with the Malibu Farm cookbook and chef hats for the little ones. edenrochotelmiami.com







24. BRUSH UP ON YOUR SALSA STEPS AT BALL & CHAIN

Michael Strader Marko

Contrary to popular belief, not every 305 local is blessed with an inherent ability to salsa. But don’t worry if you can’t tell your ochos from your enchufes — Little Havana’s iconic restaurant and nightclub Ball & Chain offers complimentary salsa classes Thursday and Sunday nights at 9 p.m. No need to make a reservation — just don’t show up on Miami time.











25. HEAD TO THE RITZ-CARLTON KEY BISCAYNE FOR DUNE BURGERS SUNDAY BEACH PARTY

Get away to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne on Sundays for a DJ Lounge party at Dune Burgers. Enjoy frozen cocktails, Champagne and rose on plush loungers with your toes in the sand.

Island icon and head bartender Geno Marron will hold court beneath the tiki bar as a live DJ spins tunes. Enjoy the food menu, which includes hand-crafted burgers made with a proprietary blend of beef short rib, brisket and chuck. ritzcarlton.com







26. BRUNCH LIKE A VAMPIRE AT EAST MIAMI

Once an invite-only haven for VIPs and well-connected revelers, East Miami’s sumptuous speakeasy-style lounge, Tea Room, has flipped the script on weekend day-drinking with an incredible five-course brunch served from 7-11 p.m.

Anthony Nader - 52 Chefs

Starting at $88 per person, Tea Room’s Asian Night Brunch includes two hours of free-flowing wine, beer or bubbly with the option to upgrade to a sake pairing or signature cocktails. The sweeping 40th-floor views are compliment. east-miami.com







27. FIND YOUR INNER ADVENTURER AT SHARK VALLEY

Head west for an hour from downtown, past where civilization gives way to the Everglades, deep into the River of Grass. A nondescript turn-off from Tamiami Trail leads to a trailhead ominously named Shark Valley. The adventurous will hike or bike the 15-mile loop, or there’s a tram to avoid up-close views of lazy gators sunbathing in the middle of the path. At the halfway point, a spiraling Midcentury concrete walkway leads up to a tower that affords views to infinity. nps.gov or sharkvalleytramtours.com.







28. GET IN TOUCH WITH YOUR INNER CHILD AT BASEMENT MIAMI

Inspired by hotelier Ian Schrager’s original Studio 54, Basement Miami is a sexy and spirited nightlife venue at The Miami Beach EDITION. In addition to a disco-inspired dance floor and multiple bars, you can also get down with a few twirls on their ice skating rink or at their four-lane bowling alley. editionhotels.com/miami-beach







29. SNEAK AN AFTERNOON TRIP TO POSITANO

Grab lunch alfresco at Mare, chef Antonio Mermolia’s new coastal Mediterranean concept at Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, where fresh seafood, classic pizzas and tantalizing pastas come with dazzling ocean views and a healthy dose of dolce vita vibes.

Afterward, head to the hotel’s gilded Champagne Bar and unwind with a custom-made bellini paired with a special selection of bites during The Art of Aperitivo, hosted daily from 4-6 p.m. fourseasons.com/surfside/dining







30. RELAX & RELEASE WITH AHANA YOGA

With a chic Design District address, Ahana Yoga offers a wide variety of classes with foundations in Vinyasa, Ashtanga and Jivamukti practices. Ahana also offers meditation classes, workshops and retreats to dreamy destinations like Tulum. ahanayoga.com







31. DISCOVER A VINTAGE AT WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND

What Goes Around Comes Around is a treasure trove of luxury vintage from around the world for those who covet Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Gucci, Fendi and Dior. With 25 years in the industry, their expert team of buyers travel the globe in search of authentic vintage designer handbags, accessories and apparel in exceptional condition. Make a pilgrimage to the Sunset Harbour boutique for your next head-turning, one-of-a-kind find. whatgoesaroundnyc.com







32. GET YOUR SHAVE & A HAIRCUT AT THE SPOT BARBERSHOP

With 14 locations throughout Miami, The Spot Barbershop is a locally owned, family-run business founded by brothers Fredis and Juan Carlos Perdomo.

Each location boasts a vintage, masculine aesthetic with design touches like antique motorcycles, brick walls and mural art, making it an inviting place for a classic barber haircut with a modern twist or a traditional hot towel shave. Each Spot also features a lounge with cushy seating, a library and a big wooden bar with complimentary libations. thespotbarbershop.com







33. MAKE YOUR FASHION LOVING FRIENDS JEALOUS

Louis Vuitton celebrates one of their coveted “new classic” pieces, the Capucines bag, with the limitededition ARTYCAPUCINES collection, showcasing chic collaborations with six world-renowned artists. Only 300 bags will be available worldwide beginning June 25 in a select handful of stores with the Miami Design District location being one of them. louisvuitton.com.







34. GET LIT AT SOYA E POMODORO WITH TO WRITE MIAMI READING SERIES

Miami Dade College’s Museum of Art & Design is hosting a monthly reading series highlighting Miami authors who write about the Magic City and its many facets at Soya e Pomodoro in downtown Miami.

APRIL 24, 2019---MIAMI, FLORIDA--- Writer Patricia Engel during a reading from her book The Veins of the Ocean at Soya and Pomodoro Restaurant in downtown Miami as part Miami Dade College’s Museum of Art and Design series. (Photo by Angel Valentin/Freelance). Angel Valentin

The To Write Miami reading series will feature poet Legna Rodríguez Iglesias on June 26, historian Les Standiford on July 31 and short story writer Lynne Barrett on August 28. Future readings will feature poet and founder of O, Miami poetry festival P. Scott Cunningham and novelist John Dufresne. mdcmoad.org







35. GET INTO NU WAVE

For four days in July, Nu Wave Swim will transform the Miami Beach Botanical Garden into the epicenter of Swim Week. Supporting the most coveted emerging and established swim brands in the world, Nu Wave Swim’s partnership with SwimShow will re-imagine the SwimWeek experience, producing high-energy fashion events, activities and unforgettable runway shows. nuwaveswim.com





























