Get to know #bosses Gerald Greenspoon and Micheal Marder, and their law firm Greenspoon Marder

The offices of Greenspoon Marder, a law firm serving clients in South Florida and beyond for over 38 years.

Attorneys Gerard Greenspoon and Michael Marder talk to INDULGE about their firm Greenspoon Marder, and how they have navigated the ever-changing business landscape by anticipating and embracing new developments to find opportunities.

How long has the firm been serving South Florida clients?





Greenspoon Marder has been serving clients across South Florida for over 38 years. Since its inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a national full-service business law firm with 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. We are ranked amongst American Lawyer’s Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide







How many attorneys work for the firm?

Greenspoon Marder currently has 240 attorneys.

What are the firm’s legal specialties?





The firm has had steady growth for almost 40 years and robust national growth since 2016. Greenspoon Marder’s team includes experienced practitioners in a wide-range of practice areas in order to offer full service capabilities to best assist our clients. The firm was founded with a focus on the core practice of real estate and litigation and quickly became national leaders in the national hospitality and timeshare industry.





Michael Marder and Gerald Greenspoon

Since 1981, the firm has grown to offer a full-service menu and comprehensive national real estate group with land use and zoning, construction, timeshare & resort and litigation plus a variety practice of additional practice areas including: banking & finance, corporate & business, financial services, hospitality, leisure and alcohol industry group, entertainment, media & technology industry group, cannabis law and regulated industries, labor & employment, complex and class action litigation, intellectual property, tax, wills, trusts and estates, international wealth & asset planning, immigration & naturalization, health law, government relations and lobbying, international and international trade, white collar and criminal defense and a wide range of private client services and business related legal areas.

Greenspoon is poised for the future. Our team serves to assist our clients in creating new forward thinking business models in the legal and business realm.

What is the best part about practicing law in South Florida?

For almost 40 years, Greenspoon Marder, led by Gerry Greenspoon and Michael Marder, has established deep roots within the South Florida community. Throughout the years, Miami has become an epicenter for businesses throughout the world making it one of the best places to work and live.

Alvaro Mata Photography. A view of the Brickell neighborhood, Miami's financial and business epicenter.

Our firm has sustained an ongoing active and hands-on role in the business and local communities, from supporting the region’s thriving and up and coming businesses and industries, to offering unparalleled legal advice and industry insight, to contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars and time to local charities and organizations. Greenspoon Marder holds South Florida offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Miami Beach, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

What sets your firm apart from others?

Our people. We are committed to our business and our community. Greenspoon Marder believes that our attorneys and staff are our most valuable assets and that our achievements begin with their successes. Our firm and attorneys not only take pride in a solid reputation locally and nationally, but we are proud of the extensive philanthropic work we are committed to in our communities. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has called Florida home, and we now also reside in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington D.C.

We owe the honor to our clients, colleagues, friends and families. Without their unwavering trust, confidence and support, we would not be where we are today. As our firm’s footprint continues to grow throughout the United States, we remain passionate about giving back to the charities, communities and business organizations within which our clients, attorneys, and staff are committed. We are a #GMFamily.

Greenspoon Marder is committed to the communities in which we live and work. Our Greenspoon Marder family is proud to have donated almost $1 million in 2018 to charities and organizations throughout the United States.

What is something people may not know about your firm that you would like them to know?

Greenspoon Marder is one of the largest law firms in Florida and one of fastest growing in the nation amongst the Am Law 200 and NLJ 500, surpassing $100 million in revenue for the first time in 2015 and reporting $152.5 million in 2018. The firm was one of only a handful of firms to see a double digit increase in gross revenue realizing an over 40% increase over the last three years. Since Greenspoon Marder’s rapid national expansion in 2016, the firm now boasts offices in nearly a dozen states including New York and California. The firm looks forward to continuing to expand its national footprint throughout 2019 and beyond.

Does the firm have any major plans for 2018-2019 (ie, adding new office locations, new attorneys, new practice specialties, etc)?

Greenspoon Marder is committed to continuing to expand our national footprint. Our growth is fueled by organic and strategic variables with the goal of providing full-service capabilities to meet our clients’ demands. We plan to continue to add seasoned practitioners in key markets to further enhance our service offerings, as well as continuing to build out our existing offices throughout the U.S.