Four local couples share their favorite summer activities, while making new memories with INDULGE

On Louis: Hooded shirt, pants and sunglasses by Ermenegildo Zegna, at Ermenegildo Zegna, Miami Design District. On Matt: Shirt, pants and sunglasses by Dolce & Gabbana, Miami Design District.

LOUIS AGUIRRE & MATT MACDONALD

In 2017, TV news reporter and actor Louis Aguirre returned to Miami from Los Angeles, where he spent three years co-anchoring the entertainment news show The Insider. The Deco Drive alum is now an anchor at WPLG, Miami’s ABC affiliate. His love story with interior designer Matt MacDonald has just as many Hollywood twists and turns. After a chance meeting in the Design District, their paths crossed at a party in New York, where Aguirre was living at the time.

MacDonald was stranded in the city because of a hurricane back in Miami. “It was straight out of a movie,” recalls Aguirre. “We locked eyes across a crowded room.” The pair spent the rest of the week together. Nineteen years later, the couple lives in their Mid-Beach home with two rescue dogs.

NICK GARCIA. On Matt: Shirt by Gucci and pants by Dolce & Gabbana. On Louis: Shirt and pants by Ermenegildo Zegna, at Ermenegildo Zegna, Miami Design District. Custom dog collars by Pavel Stanek for Hunter Pet Store.

What’s your favorite thing about summer in Miami?





Louis: Life slows down. The social calendar eases up. There’s time to chill, read books, enjoy the house, the dogs and each other. Sometimes you feel like you have the whole beach to yourself, plus the water is warmer so you can just marinate out there in the ocean. First thing in the morning, before I look at my phone or answer texts and emails or turn on the TV, I walk my dogs to the beach. We swim in the ocean. It’s the best way to start my day.

Where are you traveling this summer?

Matt: We’ve been going to the Bahamas a lot recently. I have projects in Exuma and Harbour Island, so Louis tags along and we make a long weekend out of it. We always stay at the Rock House when we’re in Harbour Island. We’ve been staying there for the past 10 years. It feels like home. They’ve got the best staff, who treat us like family, and the best restaurant on the island.

Louis: We always plan one big trip abroad. This summer, we’ll be taking in the local culture in Spain. I look forward to hearing some great flamenco guitar. I’ve never been to the Prado in Madrid and I can’t wait for The Picasso Museum and all that Gaudí in Barcelona.

What are your favorite Miami restaurants in the summertime?





Louis: Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Buena Vista is one of my favorite restaurants in Miami. When I’m there, I feel like I’m back in Greece at a taverna on the beach. It’s got the perfect summer menu: watermelon tomato feta salad, stuffed zucchini, plenty of veggie options, salads and the best French fries on the planet.

Matt: Lately we’re also really loving Via Emilia on South Beach at 15th and Alton. They have the best homemade pasta on the beach. It feels and tastes like you’re in Italy. We love the pumpkin ravioli, the artichoke and lemon tagliatelle and the best eggplant parmigiana I’ve ever had. We’re big fans.











NICK GARCIA. On Michael: Jacket by Ralph Lauren; Shirt by Saint Laurent, pants by Salvatore Ferragamo, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Dadeland. On Marijke: Linen romper by Alice & Olivia and espadrilles by Gucci, both available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre; Necklace by Chez Carole; Ring by Pomellato.

MICHAEL HONABLUE & MARIJKE VANDERVENNET

In March 2012, Michael Honablue met Marijke Vandervennet at an Irie Foundation charity event at the Whole Foods Market in South Beach. “We have been in love ever since,” says Honablue, a four-time Emmy Award-winning producer and architect. Belgian-born Vandervennet, a classically trained ballerina turned Pilates and yoga teacher, is also an interior designer with Home Express, working primarily with clients in South of Fifth. The couple lives in South Beach and Honablue has two children in Beverly Hills, Yori, 16, and Avery, 14.

What’s your favorite Miami summer ritual?

Michael: We do a great deal of yachting. We’ll charter a Sunseeker from The Advantaged and journey around Biscayne Bay to Stiltsville and then down the Miami River to Seaspice. We also love South Pointe Park. We’ll picnic and then walk down to the beach. I think it’s easily the most photographed place in South Beach. Everyone wants their picture taken there early in the morning during golden hour.

Where are you vacationing this summer?

Michael: We’re traveling to Provence and staying at our friend’s six-bedroom villa on a hill with phenomenal views of the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct. The villa has everything you need: a pool, jacuzzi and the sounds of nature. There’s not much around other than amazing countryside and a little town where we get our baguettes, butter and olive oil in the morning. It’s different and relaxing. We plan to stay about a week and then travel to Belgium, where Marijke is from.

What are your favorite summertime meals?





Michael: We love going to Planta in SoFi for their organic, healthy clean food and beautiful ambiance. We’ll usually get a few shared plates, like the queso dip, cauliflower tots, spring rolls, volcano roll and kelp Caesar salad. We go to Milos for a quick lunch that still feels very sophisticated. We love the bigeye tuna tartare, tomato salad, Faroe Island organic salmon and lobster pasta. For dessert, we enjoy the greek yoghurt and a seasonal fruit platter.

NICK GARCIA. On Michael: Sweatshirt by Fendi and pants by Brunello Cucinelli, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre. On Marijke: Embroidered top by Julian Chang; Skirt by Alexis, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre. Turquoise & diamond ring and earrings by Cecilia Comeau, available at Mayda Cisneros, Coral Gables.

We also love cooking at home. We trained with Eleanor Hoh’s Wok Stars and we’ll prepare her Hoisin shrimp with broccoli or rainbow and lettuce wrap recipes — but the beauty of wokking is to be creative with what you like and empty the fridge for ingredients, as long as you’ve got vegetables, protein, oil, garlic, ginger and white pepper. You’ll always have an amazingly fresh and delicious meal in 20 minutes.











NICK GARCIA. On Amy: Jacket & shorts by Marie Saint Pierre, Wynwood; bandeau by Just Bee Queen; Jewelry by Pomellato. On Boris: T-shirt by Balmain; Pants by Off-White, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre.

AMY & BORIS STOJANOVIC

Amy and Boris Stojanovic met when Amy took an internship with Boris’ brother during her senior year at the University of Miami. Their courtship was pure South Beach magic. Amy worked at Ocean Drive magazine, Boris owned the Lincoln Road lounge Funkshion and they lived on Jefferson Avenue. “Our entire lives were within a 15-block radius and we got around on our cream-colored Vespa,” recalls Amy. “It was total bliss.” Today, the couple lives in Morningside with their children, Maja, 5, and Oliver, 1. Boris is an executive creative director at Sapient Publicis and Amy is the managing partner of Mochee, a social media agency headquartered in Little River.





What do you love about summer in Miami?

Amy: We take advantage of our beautiful custom pool by Moniomi Design. I love marveling at our Miami water babies jumping and splashing in the pool. My daughter Maja is already a stronger swimmer than me. We love entertaining and hosting long, leisurely lunches. You can’t go wrong with Ina Garten for a summer recipe. For a pool party, we’ll pick fresh veggies and herbs from our garden and prepare her tomato and avocado salad or coconut cupcakes.

NICK GARCIA. On Amy: Bandeau top and skirt by Just Bee Queen; Earrings, bracelet and necklace, all by Pomellato. On Boris: Versace shirt and Alexander McQueen shorts, both available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre.

Where are you vacationing this summer?

Amy: We take an annual trip every summer to Montauk, where we rent a home for a couple of weeks. It’s a good break from the Miami humidity and as long as you go before the Fourth of July, it’s very peaceful with lots of day trips and activities, like hiking, horseback riding and enjoying amazing food.

What are your summer beach reads?

Amy: At Mochee, I’m lucky to work with Miami’s premiere literary institutions, Miami Book Fair and Books & Books, so my reading list is always very long. I just finished Circe followed by Son of Achilles, both by Madeline Miller and I absolutely loved them both. Lost and Wanted by Nell Freudenberger is at the top on my list for this summer.







NICK GARCIA. On Jennifer: Jumpsuit by Julian Chang; Earrings and bracelets by Arme de L’Amour; Cecilia Comeaiu Ring, available at Mayda Cisneros, Coral Gables; Shoes by Aquazurra. On Gabriel: Shirt and sweater by Theory, pants by Rag and Bone. All available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre.

JENNIFER & GABRIEL MONTOYA

Philanthropy is at the core of Jennifer and Gabriel Montoya’s shared bond. “Our family motto is, ‘If we can, we must,’” says Jennifer, an attorney and board chair for No More Tears, a 501c3 non-profit organization focusing on rescuing victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Gabriel, a longtime entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of Dvdendo, an automated savings and investment platform aiding in wealth management for the Hispanic community. The pair met in New York and moved to Miami in 2009. They live in Coral Gables with their children Oliver, 9, and Georgian, 3, as well as their Yorkie, Bender.





What are your favorite summertime activities?

Jennifer: Summer means quality time with family. We spend weekends at Soho Beach House or the Riviera Country Club to relax by the pool and play a lot of tennis. We also love entertaining poolside at home with Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Brut, Dall’Armellina DOC Brut prosecco and VerAri prosecco. I’ll prepare my famous watermelon gazpacho with feta, jalapeño and microgreens, and Gabriel loves to grill ribs and entrañas with sea salt. Gabriel’s mom is half-Lebanese, so we love to include Mediterranean sides like hummus, grilled eggplant and cucumber labneh yogurt.

Tell us about a memorable summer trip.

Jennifer: One of our most memorable summer vacations was a trip to France with our son, Oliver. After he learned about France in school, we decided to take him on a road trip through Normandy. We started our drive at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Le Mont-Saint Michel and stayed in chic Deauville. We visited Normandy to learn about World War II and honor the brave soldiers who landed on the beaches. We ended our trip in Paris.

What’s your summer beauty and style routine?

Jennifer: I don’t wear much makeup in the summer, just a bit of Dior concealer and mascara and MAC Fresh Brew lipstick. I love Goop’s Exfoliating Instant Facial Masque and G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub. For date night, I spritz on my Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil. I am all about the kaftan in summertime — chic, comfortable and effortless, and I always have a statement handbag, like my Ximena Kavalekas. My go-to sandals are Valentino Garavani Rockstud Cage slides or Jimmy Choo wedges. BohoHunter’s Colombian swimwear at their Wynwood boutique is my all-time favorite. And I love my Eugenia Kim and Artesano straw hats and Miu Miu sunglasses.





NICK GARCIA. On Jennifer: Silk kimono dress by Mayda Cisneros; Emerald necklace and ring worn with gold earrings and necklace, all by Pomellato; gold and diamond cuff by Cecilia Comeaiu, available at Mayda Cisneros, Coral Gables. On Gabriel: Jacket by Ralph Lauren; Shirt and pants by Brunello Cucinelli, available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre.

Gabriel lives in his Vilbrequin swim trunks, polo shirts and breezy linen pants. His staple summer shoes are Swims penny loafers made of mesh and rubber. For the kids, I love to match them in Jacadi, Burberry Swim, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi, or for more formal occasions Pili Carrera.









