Local legends toasted to Legent™ Bourbon, as the high-end whiskey label celebrated its Miami debut
On May 20th, legends including Romero Britto, Charles Johnson, Warren Sapp and OJ Mcuffie, gathered to experience the extraordinary launch of Legent™ Bourbon.
Legent is a collaboration as distinct as the two whiskey legends who made it: Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh-generation Master Distiller, and Suntory’s Shinji Fukuyo, the fifth-ever chief blender from the storied 120-year-old founding house of Japanese whiskey.
Tim Heuisler, Beam Suntory’s American Whiskey Ambassador, led guests through an experiential and sensorial tasting, sharing his passion for bourbon whiskey and the incredible story behind the brand.
Guests delighted in the smooth bourbon tasting options, as well as refreshing specialty cocktails and an array of charcuterie appetizers.
The VIP-only private event was followed by an exclusive dinner at Zuma Miami.
For more information, please visit www.legentbourbon.com.
