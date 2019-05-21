George and Amal Clooney help Omega and NASA mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

An Oscar award winning actor, his international human rights lawyer and activist wife, astronauts, engineers and social media influencers all converged on the Saturn V/Apollo center at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral recently to celebrate a momentous occasion in human ingenuity.





Omega, a Swiss luxury watch company, hosted a star studded, “gold carpet” event, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the moon by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins during the Apollo 11 mission.











Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Omega logo-clad "astronauts" greeted guests as they walked into the star-studded event.

On Moon Time

Synonymous with innovation, Omega has a long history and partnership with NASA. When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their very first steps on the lunar surface in 1969, they were wearing Omega each was sporting a “Speedmaster Moonwatch” . These watches were NASA certified, water resistant, shock proof and extremely resilient. Another out-of-this-world fact? They were created in order to withstand 12 G’s of acceleration.

According to Omega’s website, four companies applied to have their timepieces certified by NASA; however, Omega’s Speedmaster was the only watch that survived all the rigorous testing. To mark the occasion, Omega released a special line of 50th year anniversary Apollo XI commemorative timepieces, made with 18 karat gold and featuring a price point of $34.600.00 USD.

Charles Moss Duke, Lunar Module Pilot for the Apollo 16 mission in 1972.

Aim for the stars

Along with George and Amal Clooney, former NASA Astronaut Thomas Stafford, who commanded the Apollo X mission, was on hand to celebrate the moment, beaming an infectiously happy smile as he posed for photos with fans. With him was Charles Moss Duke, who commanded the Lunar Module in the Apollo XVI mission in 1972.

Social media influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni attended the affair.

Actor Antoni Porowski from Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” joined fashion-influencer powerhouse Chiara Ferragni, and Colombian singer-songwriter Fonseca on the golden walkway, as attendees of the black tie affair that celebrated this stellar moment in history.











