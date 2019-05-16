What do couples need to plan a perfect Miami wedding? The 2019 Miami Romance Wedding Showcase, of course.

Roses or Peonies for the bouquet? Pale pink or silvery grey for the table top details? Two-tiered raspberry and lemon or a triple-decker soaked in chocolate and cranberry liqueur?

Get a taste of what your dream day could look like on May 19th at the 2019 Miami Romance Wedding Showcase. Plan your special day alongside more than 70 top wedding event planners, designers, and more at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables — the unofficial capital of wedding-planning in Miami.











Designers will be on hand to chat with brides on the latest trends in bridal wear.

The exciting and fun-filled afternoon will include every couple’s needs for the festivities. For $10 a ticket, the affair will also provide ideas from florists, restaurants and caterers, who will offer their expert guidance on what would work for each couple.





Discuss wedding venues opportunities and ideas for an unforgettable honeymoon.

Learn about beautiful Miami venues, hotels, and unique entertainment ideas. Enjoy delicious sweet and savory samples, view stunning bridal dress showings by J. Del Olmo Bridal Gallery, plus visit pop up shops by Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre featuring shoes, handbags, lingerie, fragrances and more.





Valuable prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes, including The Grand Prize of a Honeymoon Vacation at Sandals Resorts. What else? Free wine! A complimentary glass of JNSQ Wines will be offered to guests 21+.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/events/1704817636288457/