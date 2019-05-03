A health and wellness retreat arrives in the Design District







It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend in Miami. While the city is preoccupied with overindulging in chips, guac, tacos and cervezas, the Design District is preparing for something a little different.

Well, a lot different, actually.

The Retreat, the health and wellness festival slated to land in Paradise Plaza in the shopping district, returns, bringing a healthier side to Miami’s festive, up-all-night reputation. Because even a city that never sleeps needs to detox every now and then.







Oasis of health

That’s where the Retreat from Funkshion comes in. And along with it: influencers, bloggers, fitness fanatics, athletic brands and heath and wellness gurus. All of which will culminate today, May 3rd, for the kick-off event, a female DJ-fueled party. Consider mixing and mingling the main workout of the night. Note, however, nearly all of the events are invite-only. However, there is a guest option, making befriending anyone with an invite your workout of choice this weekend.

On a mission of fitness

The Retreat isn’t exclusive to Miami. There are versions in Austin and New York. Founder Natalija Dedic-Stojanovic says, “Our dream was to create a curated platform that is all about healthy, fitness-focused lifestyle, fashion and beauty and present the best talent and industry shifters. I was never dedicated to one type of fitness class, nor one way to release the everyday stress, and I think The Retreat was my answer to the wellness events currently on the market.”







What’s the plan?

Come bright and early Saturday morning, the Retreat kicks it into high gear with everything from yoga with international teacher Sjana Elise Earp and wellness panel to a chakras detox, even a fashion show with athleisure from brands like Koral, Michi, Alala and more. You’ll be able to shop those looks, too, thanks to Eight Space.

In sticking with fitness’ no-days-off mentality, Sunday welcomes everyone to try out a little yoga. The open-to-the-public event kicks off at 9am with a #YogaForGood class hosted by influencer Martha Graeff and lead by Miriam Ghandown of Ahana Yoga. Tickets are $27, with all proceeds benefiting Fundana’s children’s outreach. Prepare to leave feeling good after doing good.











The day carries on with private events, including stretching techniques from Infinity Sports Institute, a high intensity interval training class with Nike Master Trainer Kristy Godso and a hip-hop class with Gina Grant.

For now, keep an eye on your Instagram stories via @TheRetreatByFunkshion and #TheRetreatMiami to follow along. Next year, however, the event is slated to go public. And should you feel inspired to do something good for yourself, physically and/or mentally, go for it. That’s what Retreats are for.





For more informations, visit funkshion.miami/the-retreat.









