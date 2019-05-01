5 cool South Florida hot spots you’ll want to hit before things get too hot to handle

Featuring colorful tableware handmade in Italy, the Mare terrace evokes the leisured elegance of Positano’s lifestyle.

One of the perks of living in the Magic City is always having perfect year-round weather. While the next few months might get balmy and you’ll want to escape to your nearest AC, you still have time before the brutal sting of summer to enjoy the spectacular views South Florida has to offer…oh, and you can eat like a boss while you do it.





The vivid flavors of Mare's dishes will transport guests to the seaside resorts of Italy as they soak in the Miami sun.

Mare

You had me at Mediterranean. Exquisitely situated in the terrace of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, dining at Mare is like escape to the sands of Positano but in South Florida. From the ‘Made in Italia’ plates to the seafood-centric cuisine, Mare is the quintessential spot for the perfect outdoor dining. Order your Aperol Spritzer and the local amberjack carpaccio while you take in the beauty of this outdoor paradise. 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, Fl (305) 381-3333.













Robert D. Ashby. The authentic Mexican cuisine presented at Diez y Seis is just as memorable as the exterior design of the South Beach location.

Diez y Seis





The iconic Shore Club Hotel on South Beach is living up to its scene-y reputation thanks to Diez y Seis, with it’s ‘too cool for school’ Mexican cuisine and the postcard-like views the location has to offer (have you ever seen a more luxe infinity pool)? Cool off from the warm weather with a Chapulin Colorado cocktail (remember this Mexican character?!) and an order of the Lobster Aguachiles with leche de tigre and pickled coconuts to coat that belly. If you haven’t checked out their brunch a la Mexicana, you must. Who doesn’t love people watching on the patio with a Bloody Mary in hand? 1901 Collins Ave, South Beach, Fl (305) 695-3226.

Steak, sushi and a wide selection of wines and sake are some of the reasons locals love Zuma.

Zuma Miami

Minimalistic chic meets the most epic (no pun intended) of Instagram selfies. Located inside the Epic Hotel, Zuma’s global reputation as a foodie favorite is a must-visit for any South Florida diner looking for water views, and an elevated dining experience inspired by the Japanese Izakaya dining format. You can opt to dine at the private riverfront terrace and get an up close view of the Miami downtown scene while savoring their Yaki Toumuro koshi (sweet corn with shiso butter) or my personal favorite, Gin-dara no saikyo yaki (Marinated black cod wrapped in hobo leaf). 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, Fl (305) 577-0277.













Photo by Amy Matrz. Dine under the moonlight at Ft. Lauderdale's latest hot spot, Lona.

Lona Cocina Tequileria

The Mexican cuisine at Chef Pablo Salas’ joint on the grounds of the West Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort just for more caliente thanks to it’s photogenic location right smack across from the Fort Lauderdale beach. The outside vibe is eclectic and vibrant, and so is the food. Grab a table at the outdoor bar, which churns out delicious cocktails like Palomas and signature Margaritas that are to die for. You can’t call it quits unless you’ve had the Tuna Tostada with Chipotle aioli, soy, ginger, Serrano pepper, sesame seeds, and crispy leeks. 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fl (954) 245-3069.













Ricardo Mejia. Those who prefer a lighter version of the traditional favorite can opt for the Deconstructed Deep Sea Burger, one of many delicious offerings available at Dune Burgers on the Beach.

Dune Burgers on the Beach

Picture this. Dig your feet in the warm sand, a glass of rosé in one hand and a Signature Dune Burger on the other (Ground Bison, Foie Gras, Pecan Wood Smoked Bacon, Red Leaf Lettuce, House made Pickle, Truffle Lime Aioli, with Red Wine Demi). If you think this is just a fantasy, think again. Add to that, a casual and chic oceanfront setting with lounge chairs and plush seating while you enjoy lunch or dinner al fresco accompanied by some beach-friendly jams that’ll make you feel you’re on the French Riviera. To think, this is just a car ride away. 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, Fl (305) 365-4500.









