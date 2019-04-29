World Polo League Beach Polo returned to the sands of South Beach

World Polo League Beach Polo, Miami Beach brought competition, fashion and plenty of rosé to South Beach this past weekend, combining the best of polo with entertainment, luxury and tons of fun.

The sold out tournament featured some of the best professional polo players in the world including Nic Roldan, Alejandro Novillo Astrada, Melissa Ganzi, Jason Crowder and Juan Bollini who played in front of thousands of spectators throughout the three days.

Photos by Alchemy.

“This year’s World Polo League Beach Polo, Miami Beach was an incredible multi-day event that truly showcased the best of the best in the sport of polo” said Tito Gaudenzi, Founder of Beach Polo and President of Lifestyle Companies. “The synergy and energy between all of our partners, sponsors & activations combined with all of our professional athletes and the thousands of fans in attendance was phenomenal and we can’t wait to be back in 2020!”

The winning team, U.S. Polo Assn. consisted of Grant Ganzi, Juan Bollini Jr. and Carlitos Gracida.

On Sunday, a group of local celebrities including model Ines Rivero, former football player Jeremy Shockey, actor Sterling Jones, and WPLG Local 10 News’ Louis Aguirre competed in the Neiman Marcus Cup celebrity polo match for charity.

