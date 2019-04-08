Sipped & Styled: High fashion pairs perfectly with a beloved international tradition

Floral print dress and black sandals by Dolce & Gabbana, Miami Design District. Floral Headpiece by Anick Vorbe. Tulip ring by Sevan Bıçakçı, Miami Design District. Paloma Picasso collection five-band bangle and ring, and Soleste earrings by Tiffany & Co., Bal Harbour Shops. Gold Date Jubilee bracelet watch by Rolex, available at Kirk Jewelers, Downtown Miami. Green amethyst necklace, purple amethyst necklace, and rose gold necklace by Kirk Jewelers, Downtown Miami.
April 8, 2019
Traditions. We all have them. By definition, the term refers to customs or beliefs that have been passed from generation to generation, strengthening bonds between families and communities alike. Modern‒day Miami is a city seeped in heritages, with practices that have arrived to our sun‒soaked metropolis from all corners of the world. Slowly and quietly, one such custom has become as trendy here as last year’s colorful Insta‒friendly unicorn cocktails:tea.
From use in ancient rituals to being pleasantly savored during lavish social affairs, this drink with roots in a multitude of countries and cultures has proven its versatility throughout the centuries.Much more recently ,it has made its mark in the 305 through the numerous tea shops that have opened up in the past few years, broadening our options for indulging in one of the world’s favorite traditions, be it casually or in the most chic of ways.
