Get it while it’s still hot: Sugarcane’s “Made in Dade” menu spotlights Miami’s culinary roots, but only for a limited time.

Since its opening in 2010, SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been one of Miami’s greatest homegrown success stories. The restaurant, an anchor of Midtown Miami, was quickly hailed among the best new restaurant openings of the year, and was even a James Beard Foundation Awards semi-finalist. In the past decade, the brand has expanded to two other locations nationally, in Las Vegas and Brooklyn, New York, and inspired spin-off restaurants in London, Duck & Waffle and Duck & Waffle Local.
In preparation for SUGARCANE’S 10th anniversary next year, Chef Partner Timon Balloo and Chef de Cuisine Carlos Zheng have brought back some of the most popular offerings from the early days, as well as a few new selections that are all inspired by Miami, in some way.
The new “Made in Dade” menu (available through April 15th) draws bright flavors and inspiring ingredient combinations together for shareable small plates. SUGARCANE raw bar grill’s mantra of “kick back, eat well, stay a while” is reflected in the three sections of the special menu.
Guests can expect Truffle Parmesan Chicken Necks to start, elevating an unexpected part of the poultry to a fun, delicious starter. The savory Pork Belly Bao topped with apple kimchee and crunchy cucumber is the perfect combination of slightly sweet flavors and crisp freshness.
Other offerings include the Squid Ink Fideos ($17) with salsa verde and Béarnaise sauce, the Hamachi Crab Roll ($16) topped with avocado aioli and Japanese pickles and a Swordfish “Ajo Blanco” ($21) with fried almonds.
The “Stay Awhile” section of the menu highlights the restaurant’s signature dish, which inspired the spin-off restaurants bearing its name. The Duck & Waffle ($23) features a crispy confit duck leg with duck egg and mustard-maple sauce atop a fluffy waffle.
“Even though we’re a national brand now,” says Balloo, “we will never forget our roots. Miami is at the very heart, spirit and soul of our restaurant. It will always be our home, and the energy, flavors and people of the city will always inspire us.”
